Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 27. The Black Sox Scandal of 1919 was Falk's big break: He replaced the banished Shoeless Joe Jackson in left field for the White Sox in 1921. In his 12-year career, Falk hit .314 and totaled almost 1,500 hits (1,463) and 800 RBIs (784). His best season was 1926, when he hit .345 with 108 RBIs and earned MVP votes. Falk's nickname was "Jockey" because he was always riding other players (rim shot!). The Austin, Texas, native then went on to an enormously successful career as head coach at his alma mater, the University of Texas. He won more than 400 games across a quarter of a century, amassing 20 Southwestern Conference titles and back-to-back College World Series in 1949-50. The Longhorns' field is named Disch-Falk Field after Falk and his former coach, Billy Disch. Oh, one more thing: Bibb really is his given name.

2 DAYS AGO