Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger
It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
Pirates manager Derek Shelton calls signing Andrew McCutchen 'a move we needed to make'
When Derek Shelton learned of the possibility that Andrew McCutchen could return to the Pittsburgh Pirates, his first thought was about how the 36-year-old veteran outfielder would fit with the young ballclub. As he considered it, Shelton saw only positives. “I thought it was a move we needed to make,”...
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?
ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Rangers Have Top 10 International Prospect
The Texas Rangers spent more than $4 million on 17 international prospects earlier this month.
MLB
Here's why D-backs are getting a head start on spring
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We're still a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting, but there has been a lot of action at Salt River Fields over the past week as the D-backs hold their annual Instructional Camp for Minor Leaguers.
MLB
Explore the Giants' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
At 18, Collier gets taste of pro life headlining Reds Caravan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was Friday night at a mall, Polaris Fashion Place, and 18-year-old Cam Collier wasn't there to hang out with friends or go shopping like many teenagers might with a winter weekend just getting started. Instead, Collier was among the headliners on the northern leg of Reds...
MLB
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
Mancini ready for 'magical' move to Wrigley
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Trey Mancini walks up the dugout steps at Wrigley Field this season, it will not be the first time he has worn a Cubs jersey at the Friendly Confines. Nearly two decades ago, a younger Mancini donned a white home jersey and blue Cubs hat while attending a game with a friend.
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Rays near 3-year extension with Yandy Díaz (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are set to continue their recent run on multiyear contract extensions, as multiple sources told MLB.com on Saturday they are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal with infielder Yandy Díaz. If finalized, Díaz’s contract would include an option for the 2026 season,...
MLB
Blackmon eyeing big 2023 after rules shift
DENVER -- This offseason is the perfect time to remove a concern from Rockies designated hitter and outfielder Charlie Blackmon’s list. At the end of last season, Blackmon, 36, had arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee. He and his wife, Ashley, also welcomed their second child, Wyatt, to team with their daughter, 2-year-old Josie. Rehabbing Blackmon's injury, it turned out, was smooth -- it has not slowed his preparation for 2023. Finding sleep? Not so much.
MLB
7 Dodgers prospects land on Pipeline's newest Top 100 list
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have had more regular-season success in the past decade than any other team in MLB. Over the past two seasons alone, Los Angeles has won 217 regular-season games. Of course, the Dodgers now need to find a way to be successful in the postseason, an...
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
Red Reporter
Ricardo Cabrera is the #15 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system
The track record, lately, of the Cincinnati Reds developing international prospects into star-caliber big leaguers is not good. Aside from adding established stars out of the top league in Cuba, the Reds have struggled to see their invested dollars overseas turn into WAR at the big league level - and not all of those signings have panned out, either.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 27. The Black Sox Scandal of 1919 was Falk's big break: He replaced the banished Shoeless Joe Jackson in left field for the White Sox in 1921. In his 12-year career, Falk hit .314 and totaled almost 1,500 hits (1,463) and 800 RBIs (784). His best season was 1926, when he hit .345 with 108 RBIs and earned MVP votes. Falk's nickname was "Jockey" because he was always riding other players (rim shot!). The Austin, Texas, native then went on to an enormously successful career as head coach at his alma mater, the University of Texas. He won more than 400 games across a quarter of a century, amassing 20 Southwestern Conference titles and back-to-back College World Series in 1949-50. The Longhorns' field is named Disch-Falk Field after Falk and his former coach, Billy Disch. Oh, one more thing: Bibb really is his given name.
