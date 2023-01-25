ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM5NA_0kQMIJu800
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tosses powder before the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,210.

Difference: 177 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 46 points Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 178 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James six more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 4 at New Orleans.

Next Lakers game: Wednesday night at home against San Antonio.

