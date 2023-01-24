ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Mira Costa improves to 22-1 with another impressive team performance

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zutf_0kQMIEUV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kmf6g_0kQMIEUV00
Mira Costa's Dylan Black (left) and Will Householter have been key players for the 22-1 Mustangs. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Another game, another basketball victory Tuesday night for 22-1 Mira Costa, which uses teamwork, accurate shooting and great chemistry to keep rolling. Underestimate the Mustangs at your peril.

In this latest outing, Mira Costa defeated Peninsula 82-47 to improve to 7-0 in the Bay League. Sophomore Preston Ezewiro made four threes and finished with 17 points. Will Householter also scored 17 points. Nick Lundy added 14 points. Dylan Black made three threes.

If Mira Costa wins out, the Mustangs could be considered for the Open Division playoffs. For now, they're Division 1 with their lone loss to Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Foothill 56, Yorba Linda 46: The Knights are 23-2 overall and 3-0 in the league. Carlo Billings had 19 points.

Eastvale Roosevelt 68, King 56: Darnez Slater scored 23 points for Roosevelt.

Windward 78, Viewpoint 62: Gavin Hightower had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats. Jeremiah Hampton added 19 points.

Saugus 59, Golden Valley 55: Max Tengan led Saugus with 18 points.

Valencia 76, Canyon Country Canyon 58: Bryce Bedgood scored 22 points and Mikah Ballew 20 points for Valencia.

Crean Lutheran 70, Tustin 42: Freshman Kaden Bailey finished with 29 points for 16-6 Crean Lutheran.

Brea 63, El Dorado 58: Cooper Bladow scored 33 points for El Dorado.

Girls' basketball

Sierra Canyon 81, Chaminade 41: Juju Watkins returned from an ankle injury to score 21 points and Mackenly Randolph added 20 points and 14 rebounds for 22-0 Sierra Canyon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena High School Football Coach Dejuan Shamburger Resigns

Dejuan Shamburger, who over the past three seasons led the Pasadena High School Bulldogs to become one of the top teams in the San Gabriel Valley, has told school officials he will be resigning, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Breaking the story for SGV Tribune, Fred Robledo wrote...
PASADENA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge. The collaborative event was hosted by Six Flags Magic Mountain and sponsored by loanDepot. Personnel from the Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
513K+
Followers
79K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy