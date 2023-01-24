Mira Costa improves to 22-1 with another impressive team performance

Mira Costa's Dylan Black (left) and Will Householter have been key players for the 22-1 Mustangs. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Another game, another basketball victory Tuesday night for 22-1 Mira Costa, which uses teamwork, accurate shooting and great chemistry to keep rolling. Underestimate the Mustangs at your peril.

In this latest outing, Mira Costa defeated Peninsula 82-47 to improve to 7-0 in the Bay League. Sophomore Preston Ezewiro made four threes and finished with 17 points. Will Householter also scored 17 points. Nick Lundy added 14 points. Dylan Black made three threes.

If Mira Costa wins out, the Mustangs could be considered for the Open Division playoffs. For now, they're Division 1 with their lone loss to Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Foothill 56, Yorba Linda 46: The Knights are 23-2 overall and 3-0 in the league. Carlo Billings had 19 points.

Eastvale Roosevelt 68, King 56: Darnez Slater scored 23 points for Roosevelt.

Windward 78, Viewpoint 62: Gavin Hightower had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats. Jeremiah Hampton added 19 points.

Saugus 59, Golden Valley 55: Max Tengan led Saugus with 18 points.

Valencia 76, Canyon Country Canyon 58: Bryce Bedgood scored 22 points and Mikah Ballew 20 points for Valencia.

Crean Lutheran 70, Tustin 42: Freshman Kaden Bailey finished with 29 points for 16-6 Crean Lutheran.

Brea 63, El Dorado 58: Cooper Bladow scored 33 points for El Dorado.

Girls' basketball

Sierra Canyon 81, Chaminade 41: Juju Watkins returned from an ankle injury to score 21 points and Mackenly Randolph added 20 points and 14 rebounds for 22-0 Sierra Canyon.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .