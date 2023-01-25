Razorbacks Complete Next Step of Evolution Under Musselman

Now Arkansas Has to Learn to Be a Front-Runner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas spent the first three weeks of 2023 getting better.

LSU did not.

That's how the Razorbacks were able to run out to a 38-14 halftime lead over the Tigers in Bud Walton.

While Arkansas missed jump shot after jump shot to dig themselves a hole down in Baton Rouge, they came out on fire at home, attacking the basket and playing suffocating defense to the delight of a smaller, but loud crowd that braved heavy snow in hopes of seeing the Hogs get revenge for a earlier loss.

"I thought we had a group that was really motivated the last 48 hours," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "And as we got closer and closer to tip-off, there was no external motivation needed."

After 20 minutes, LSU was 3-for-25 from the floor.

" It's the conversation no one wants to hear, but I do agree. In the first half, we just couldn't finish at the rim and the turnovers killed us," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "We have a pretty simple formula that would give us a chance. You saw that some in the second half. We were able to execute and finish some plays, not have the crazy turnovers that led to transition."

But then the inexperience kicked in again.

Arkansas went long stretches with no points. The intensity was gone on both ends of the floor.

It was as if the Razorbacks came out thinking the game had already been won.

The Arkansas apathy took the pressure off LSU and allowed the Tigers to settle in for a stretch for the first time all game.

"When you turn it over 10 times and miss 22 of your 25 shots against an elite transition offensive team, you are in big trouble," McMahon said. "Second half, we were able to finish a few plays, make a few shots and set our defense and were pretty effective there in our half court defense."

As a result, LSU chipped away at the big lead as the Tigers cut it to 11 with a 15-2 run in the first five minutes of the second half. Suddenly, there was energy on the LSU bench and backsides across the state pinched up the fabric of their couches as Arkansas fans tightened up for what was surely going to be a white-knuckle run to the finish.

Only once this season, a blowout of UNC Ashville, has Arkansas experienced a big lead at the half. The rest of the season, including games against mid-majors in non-conference play, the Razorbacks either trailed or found themselves in close games at the break.

Arkansas played the first 10 minutes of the second half with a single field goal. A Davonte Davis drive for a lay-up at the halfway point snapped Arkansas out of it as the Hogs tried to end the LSU run.

However, a fast break dunk by Trae Hannibal with 9:21 left to play cut it to 46-35.

Eric Musselman's team responded with quality defense as they bled the Tigers dry and eventually didn't even need defense as LSU became so flustered that shooters began missing wide open shots.

For those who remember the game in Baton Rouge, this game was an almost identical inverse of the Hogs' 60-57 loss.

In Baton Rouge, Arkansas scored 38 in the second half. In Fayetteville the 38 came in the first half.

In Baton Rouge, the Razorbacks put up 19 points in the first half. In Fayetteville, the Hogs managed 22 in the second half.

The difference was the mental taxation of falling behind during the first half for LSU. The Arkansas defense is clearly better and it has been a strong emphasis for Musselman as he tries to mold this team into one that can now go out and handle the rigors of the road.

"A couple of those road games we’d love to replay them again now just because we’re gaining a little bit of rhythm maybe," Musselman said. "We’re a more confident. I don’t think our younger guys and some of our newer guys really knew what to expect in the SEC on the road."

However, the next step in the evolution of this Razorback team has to be developing a killer instinct. There can't be complacency coming out of the half or a feeling that the game is over.

The game isn't over until Musselman starts making substitutions.

If Arkansas can find the desire to put the proverbial foot on opponents' throats and also find a way to duplicate the offensive output shown in the first half Tuesday night in both halves at some point, these Razorbacks will be deadly.

Arkansas has held teams in the 60s or less in four of its eight SEC games. A trip Saturday to Waco to face No. 17 Baylor will prove how elite the Razorback defense has become.

If Arkansas can hold the Bears in the 60s also, the final piece of the puzzle will be 35-point halves and a willingness to slam the door shut early and often.

From there, the sky's the limit.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS FINALLY ABSORBING DEFENSIVE LESSON MUSSELMAN HAS BEEN TEACHING

HOGS TEAM WAS ONCE SO GREAT THE COACH SCHEDULED A 3-GAME SERIES WITH THAT GENERATION'S VERSION OF THE 90S BULLS WITH JORDAN, PIPPEN

IF NICK SMITH COMES BACK, HE MAY NOT BE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR FOR RAZORBACKS

WHICH TEAM THAT STARTED LEAGUE PLAY 11-1 ENDS WITH NCAA BERTH ?

SCOUTING REPORT SAYS RAZORBACKS HAVE GOTTEN BETTER, BUT WHAT ABOUT LSU AHEAD OF TUESDAY NIGHT?

NEWEST ITERATION OF HOGS' BASEBALL EXPECTED TO BE LED BY PITCHING

LET'S NOT OVERLOOK ANTHONY BLACK, WHO IS LEADING THIS RAZORBACK TEAM RIGHT NOW

WALSH, DAVIS FINDING CONFIDENCE, DEFINING ROLES KEY TO HOGS' WIN OVER OLE MISS

BREAKING DOWN ALL 33 FOULS CALLED AGAINST ARKANSAS AT MISSOURI

DAN ENOS HIRED FOR REASONS OTHER THAN PLAY CALLING

WHAT MIKE NEIGHBORS LEARNED IN CLOSE LOSS AT LSU HE WILL PROBABLY WANT TO USE WITH HOGS

SEC ADMITS THEY MESSED UP REVIEW, BUT NOTHING ELSE AND NO MENTION OF CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE HOGS

HOGS STILL CAN'T FIGURE OUT HOW TO CLOSE OUT A WIN, FALLING TO MISSOURI

A COUPLE OF POSSIBILITIES FOR RAZORBACKS' OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR OPENING

BRILES REPORTEDLY HEADED TO TCU, BUT WHO MIGHT FOLLOW?

MUSSELMAN SAYS LARGE SEC CROWDS POSSIBLY THE ISSUE WITH HOGS

WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR RAZORBACKS TO HAVE AN ARGUMENT TO REACH NCAA TOURNAMENT THIS YEAR?

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.