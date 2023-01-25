ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28

The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
TEXARKANA, AR
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet

Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Entertainment in Texarkana the Weekend of January 27 & 28

Another weekend with lots to do in the Texarkana area, from quilting and chili to live music we have the weekly weekend rundown here. Thanks to our sponsors Crossties, Hobbs Manufactured Homes, and Tony Langford Roofing. Of course with cold weather thoughts turn to a good Chili… no matter if...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28

FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Downtown Network awards mini-grants

HOPE – Main Street Arkansas and the Hope Downtown Network recently awarded seven downtown businesses with eight mini grants that focus on restoration and preservation of downtown businesses. These recipients were chosen after an application process through Main Street Arkansas and the Hope Downtown Network. The funds are reimbursable for external and internal building improvements once the projects are completed. The community will begin to see progress made to downtown due to these grants. These grants totaled $6000 which were given in $500 and $1000 increments. Congratulations to the following:
HOPE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent

Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks intersection to get new traffic signal

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that the intersection of Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks will receive a new traffic signal in the summer. TXDOT announced Jan. 27 that the plans were approved to upgrade the traffic signal. According to the transportation department, the improvements will...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82

We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Leadership Texarkana offers Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Leadership Texarkana 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs include monthly programs on the first Thursday of the month, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, relevant to pursuing excellence whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

TEXARKANA ISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND GRANT AWARDS

The Texarkana ISD Education Foundation (TISDEF), formerly known as Texarkana Public Schools Foundation, has announced a new mission and focus for the organization. TISDEF will develop community support to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all Texarkana Independent School District students. As part of its...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

City Council: Officials hear proposal to create Magnolia Square entertainment district

Establishment of a downtown “entertainment district” received its first airing at Monday’s Magnolia City Council meeting. CLICK THE PDF to read the entire ordinance. Should the council pass the proposal after hearing the ordinance during its February, and possibly March meetings, patrons of restaurants within the district would be able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within the boundaries of the district.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
CADDO PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry

Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX

