Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28
The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet
Community shines at annual Mount Pleasant Chamber Banquet News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community. See more photos on page 12. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD Body Jim Mason, and the family at Mason True Value Hardware, was honored at Thursday night’s Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce banquet with a Lifetime Achievement Award to honor their generations of service and support of the community.
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
texarkanafyi.com
Entertainment in Texarkana the Weekend of January 27 & 28
Another weekend with lots to do in the Texarkana area, from quilting and chili to live music we have the weekly weekend rundown here. Thanks to our sponsors Crossties, Hobbs Manufactured Homes, and Tony Langford Roofing. Of course with cold weather thoughts turn to a good Chili… no matter if...
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 30 - February 4 News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image ...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Middle, Magnolia High parent-teacher conference date changes
The Magnolia School District has changed the date for its February parent-teacher conferences at Magnolia Middle School and Magnolia High School to avoid a conflict with Valentine’s Day. The conferences for those two campuses have been moved to Thursday, February 16.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Downtown Network awards mini-grants
HOPE – Main Street Arkansas and the Hope Downtown Network recently awarded seven downtown businesses with eight mini grants that focus on restoration and preservation of downtown businesses. These recipients were chosen after an application process through Main Street Arkansas and the Hope Downtown Network. The funds are reimbursable for external and internal building improvements once the projects are completed. The community will begin to see progress made to downtown due to these grants. These grants totaled $6000 which were given in $500 and $1000 increments. Congratulations to the following:
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks intersection to get new traffic signal
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that the intersection of Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks will receive a new traffic signal in the summer. TXDOT announced Jan. 27 that the plans were approved to upgrade the traffic signal. According to the transportation department, the improvements will...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
txktoday.com
Leadership Texarkana offers Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens
Leadership Texarkana 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs include monthly programs on the first Thursday of the month, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, relevant to pursuing excellence whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.
txktoday.com
TEXARKANA ISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND GRANT AWARDS
The Texarkana ISD Education Foundation (TISDEF), formerly known as Texarkana Public Schools Foundation, has announced a new mission and focus for the organization. TISDEF will develop community support to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all Texarkana Independent School District students. As part of its...
magnoliareporter.com
City Council: Officials hear proposal to create Magnolia Square entertainment district
Establishment of a downtown “entertainment district” received its first airing at Monday’s Magnolia City Council meeting. CLICK THE PDF to read the entire ordinance. Should the council pass the proposal after hearing the ordinance during its February, and possibly March meetings, patrons of restaurants within the district would be able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within the boundaries of the district.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
hopeprescott.com
Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry
Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
