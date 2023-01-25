Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
A night of sweeps: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe all win
VALDOSTA — Both Deerfield-Windsor teams remain on top of the region standings after winning in Valdosta Friday night over Valwood. The Lady Knights breezed to a 75-14 win and the Knights came out on top 43-31. The Lady Knights (19-1, 7-0) were never threatened and led 37-10 at halftime before holding Valwood to just one third-quarter point. Every player on the team scored during the game. Margaret Saddler led the scoring with 13 points, while Tamiya Brown and Joi Hubbard each scored 11. Caroline Tennyson and Genevieve Lanier each added nine.
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver and Columbus High split Friday night’s basketball games.
southgatv.com
Albany State football introduces its 14th head football coach
ALBANY, GA – The Albany State football team introduced its new head football coach, Quinn Gray, with a press conference on Monday. Gray is the 14th head coach in Golden Rams history succeeding Gabe Giardina – now at Charleston Southern – who spent seven seasons coaching the Golden Rams to a 37-17 record, a SIAC Championship and a Division II playoff appearance.
southgatv.com
Albany State students react to team sending offer to Marcus Stokes
ALBANY, GA – Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, FL, recently received an offer to play at Albany State after his offer was withdrawn from UF for a video that surfaced of him saying the N-word back in November. Stokes has since issued...
WALB 10
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST. A South Georgia college is...
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs
Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property
PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull owned by her husband attacked her. She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for...
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
WALB 10
Albany Mars plant to downsize
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mars Chocolate North America manufacturing plant in Albany is downsizing one of its lines — but not closing the entire plant, according to Jana Dyke, Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission president. Most employees will keep their jobs and others will be moved to...
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
Comments / 0