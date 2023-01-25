Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.

ALBANY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO