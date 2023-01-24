Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3
Baltimore is making national news for its unique salt boxes. Baltimore’s Salt Box Lady Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city.
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Pet Expo, Prince Tribute, Art Exhibition Openings, and more.
Art-lovers, this weekend is made for you. There are tons of art exhibitions opening across Baltimore, from a retrospective on a wood sculptor to a tribute to a former Black Floridian community and more. Plus, catch a pet expo, tribute shows to Prince and Led Zeppelin, and other events all...
blocbyblocknews.com
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
sneakernews.com
YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers
Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Sun: Parkville basketball lifting coach Josh Czerski, amid grief
Parkville boys basketball coach Josh Czerski, a former basketball star at Towson Catholic, has his team thriving at time where is dealing with grief from the sudden passing last summer, of his mother Nancy. Read about his story in this feature by Glenn Graham of the Baltimore Sun.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
wypr.org
Baltimore City’s homelessness census data key as $101M in federal funds are flowing in to help
A team of volunteers walk an alleyway in Little Italy as part of the Point-in-Time Count conducted by Baltimore city on January 22. Volunteer Jennifer Graham, who works in Baltimore, approached a man huddled under a blanket in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood near the Inner Harbor downtown on a wet and wintery Sunday night in January.
Card skimming still on the rise in Baltimore
Baltimore County police say keep an eye out because card skimming is on the rise again. These card scams come in many different forms.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
Comments / 0