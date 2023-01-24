ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory

Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection

A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May

Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
BALTIMORE, MD
sneakernews.com

YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers

Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time." 
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, an unidentified male was shot to death in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3900 Block of Belvieu Avenue. Shortly after midnight, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Unidentified Male Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
NBC Philadelphia

How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.

The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
WASHINGTON, DC

