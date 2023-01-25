Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Bringing MMA back to the Med City
(ABC 6 News) — What started out as simply a thought in passing quickly formed into an ambitious and exciting new venture for former fighter Jay Paulson and combat sports lover Matthew Vogt. “There’s really not a whole lot of entertainment,” MCFC co-owner and CEO Matthew Vogt said. “A...
KAAL-TV
New trail for Rochester Nordic Ski Team annual Invite
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 200 skiers hit the trail at Gamehaven park for the annual Rochester Nordic ski team invitational. This is the teams first year hosting the race at Gamehaven park, in previous years it was held at Eastword golf course. From beginners to veterans, skiers got...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville boys basketball hands Lake City its first loss of the season
(ABC 6 News) — Henry Tschetter collected 18 points and eight rebounds as Stewartville handed Lake City its first loss, 53-41. Ryan Heise had 18 points for Lake City (16-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Stewartville improves to 12-3.
KAAL-TV
Kick-sleds donated to the Hormel Nature Center in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A Norwegian tradition has made its way to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin. 10 kick-sleds have been donated from the Sons of Norway of Austin to the city of Austin Parks and Recreation department. The Sons of Norway acquired the kicksleds through...
KAAL-TV
RPD: level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that a level 3 predatory offender has been released in the city. Terry Carlton Ross, 45, has registered as a homeless individual living in Rochester. Ross has a history of sexual contact with teenaged girls, including use of force, according to...
KAAL-TV
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man faces additional charges
(ABC 6 News) – A northern Iowa man faces new charges on top of the 1st-degree murder charge that he already faces. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, Elma now facing new charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. According to court documents, Jordan dismembered a corpse in...
KAAL-TV
Rage room offers creative way to make a mess
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something fun to do to get out of the cold while also relieving some built-up stress. There’s a new business in Rochester you might want to see. The Mess Hall in Rochester is a rage room designed for a...
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
KAAL-TV
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
KAAL-TV
Peak energy alert Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday, January 27 beginning at approximately 7 a.m.
KAAL-TV
OCSO reports non-fatal Rochester overdose
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County deputy initially mistook a woman for a bag of trash Monday night, before pulling her from a snowbank and administering Narcan. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving eastbound on 19th Street NW when he saw the woman face-down in a snowback.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to murder in drug sale deaths
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman will face sentencing for two charges each of 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter related to fentanyl sales, as well as various drug charges, after waiving her trials for three cases. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was charged with 3rd-degree murder–drugs, 2nd-degree manslaughter–culpable negligence,...
KAAL-TV
Project Community Connect makes its return
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year absence project community connect was at John Marshall High School Friday. Project Community Connect is an event that’s designed to help out the homeless or people struggling to make ends meet with services and resources to get them back on their feet.
KAAL-TV
7 guns, thousands of ammo rounds stolen from Oronoco residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to a residence in the 12,000 block of Oak Lodge Lane NE, Oronoco, to investigate the burglary of 7 firearms and around 2,600 rounds of ammunition. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, an Oronoco resident...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County 2022 Indicators report released, drug use, mental health issues increasing
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has released their 2022 Indicators Report, intended to show high-level indicators of resident quality of life within the county. The data and information gathered will help the county toward fulfilling their mission of “providing the foundation of a vibrant community,” according the county.
KAAL-TV
Harmony’s Home Incentive Program can now rebate up to $20,000
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Harmony and its Economic Development Authority program is giving out cash rebates to anyone building a home in Harmony. The program has been around since 2014, but a new push may give people more incentive to join in. The amount of cash...
