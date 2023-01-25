Read full article on original website
Where To Find The Hidden Code In The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Some models of the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller contain a secret Easter egg as a showing of appreciation from Nintendo and all its dedicated fans.
Google's New AI Can Generate Any Type Of Music From Text
MusicLM is a machine learning model that can match descriptive text to sounds with parameters that describing tempo, rhythm, and cultural influence.
Persona 4 Golden Switch Review: As Good As Ever
You'll find "Persona 4 Golden" to be a game that's not all that different from the original -- but it might just be time to hit it retro style.
Settings On Your OLED TV That Are Ruining Your Viewing Experience
It's high time you fine-tune your TV to your liking. Otherwise, these settings on your OLED TV are most likely ruining your viewing experience.
Can iPhone Data Be Recovered If The Phone Has Been Reset?
Before you erase and reset an iPhone, you should save a copy of anything on your device you wish to have future access to or transfer over to your new gadget.
