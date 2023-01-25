Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Pere 76, Bay Port 53

SUAMICO - The Redbirds stayed perfect in the Fox River Classic Conference as they raced out to an 11-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half.

Zach Kinziger had the hot hand for De Pere with a game-high 20 points.

Also reaching double-figure scoring for the Redbirds were Will Hornseth with 15 points, Pryce Gregoire with 11 and John Kinziger with 10.

Jayden Hackett led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Pirates with 13 points, while Vince Vandervest added 12 and AJ Lieuwen 10.

De Pere 34 42 - 76

Bay Port 23 30 - 53

De Pere: J. Kinziger 10, Herman 9, Z. Kinziger 20, Demovsky 5, Hornseth 15, Willihnganz 6, Gregoire 11. 3-pt: J. Kinziger 2, Herman, Z. Kinziger 4, Demovsky, Gregoire 3. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 7.

Bay Port: Buchinger 6, Vandervest 12, S. Lieuwen 2, Mason Cornette 6, Hackett 13, AJ Lieuwen 10, Yanda 2, Maddox Cornette 2. 3-pt: Buchinger 2, Mason Cornette 2, Hackett 3, AJ Lieuwen 2. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 10.

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52

GREEN BAY - The Tritons shot 52% from the floor for the game in the win over the Red Raiders.

Emmett Lawton and Ethan Wall-Atim led Notre Dame with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Andrew Rader pulled down eight rebounds.

Pulaski was led by Derek Shaw with 15 points. Ethan Schmidt had 11.

Pulaski 20 32 - 52

Notre Dame 36 30 - 66

Pulaski: Shaw 15, Schmidt 11, Robaidek 8, Schultz 6, Dorn 4, Bra.Wotruba 4, Mijal 2, Team 2. 3-pt: Shaw 2, Schmidt. FT: 13-15. Fouls: 17.

Notre Dame: Lawton 18, Wall-Atim 14, Guyette 9, Rader 7, Weber 7, Davis 5, Augustine 4, May 2. 3-pt: Lawton 3, Guyette, Rader, Davis. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 13.

West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 24

GREEN BAY - The Phantoms overpowered the Red Devils in the first half en route to the victory.

Ethan Heck led West De Pere with 20 points. Thomas Walder added 11 while both Easton Deschane and Andrew Baumgart had 10.

Marcus Hall led Green Bay East with 11 points.

West De Pere 45 25 - 70

Green Bay East 9 15 - 24

West De Pere: Marrero 2, Heim 6, Walder 11, Heck 20, Kirk 4, E. Deschane 10, Nordgaard 3, S. Deschane 4, Baumgart 10. 3-pt: Heck 4, Walder 3, Baumgart 2, Heim 2. FT: 5-13. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay East: Hall 11, Anderson 7, Jordan 2, Boeder 4. 3-pt: Hall. FT: 4-8.

Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56

LITTLE CHUTE - The Tigers shot well from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win and hand Little Chute its first loss of the season.

Wrightstown (9-7 overall, 7-4 NEC) caught fire in the second half to take a 12-point lead with 10 minutes left in the game after trailing by three at halftime. Little Chute (13-1, 11-1) cut the lead to four with five minutes left but could not get any closer.

The Tigers were led by Marshall Edinger with 23 points, including 18 in the second half. Keegan Spees added 15 points and Aiden Humphreys had 12.

Drew Joten and Cal Maronek each scored 14 points for Little Chute. Hunter Thiel added 12 points.

Wrightstown 21 45 - 66

Little Chute 24 32 - 56

Wrightstown: Leitzke 6, Hermann 4, Humphreys 12, Lewandowski 2, Cavanaugh 4, Spees 15, Edinger 23. 3-pt: Edinger 3, Spees 3, Humphreys 2, Leitzke 2, Hermann. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 17.

Little Chute: Engle 9, Hermus 1, Fischer 2, Joten 14, Maronek 14, Thiel 12, VandenBurgt 4. 3-pt: Maronek 2, Joten 4, Engle. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 15.

Clintonville 55, Luxemburg-Casco 42

LUXEMBURG - Jordan Wegener poured in 21 points and the Truckers downed the Spartans in North Eastern Conference action.

Kade Rosenow added 13 points and Sam Wegener had 11 for Clintonville.

Jack Rollin led the Spartans with 13 points, while Lance Cherovsky added 12.

Clintonville 25 30 - 55

Luxemburg-Casco 16 26 - 42

Clintonville: Scherschel 5, Weatherwax 1, Rosenow 13, S. Wegener 11, J. Wegener 21, Yaeger 5. 3-pt: Scherschel, Rosenow 2, S. Wegener, J. Wegener 3. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco: Schley 7, Parins 2, Bukouricz 5, Rollin 13, Cherovsky 12, Blohowiak 3. 3-pt: Bukouricz. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 12.

Denmark 53, Freedom 47

FREEDOM - The Vikings outscored the Irish by six points at the free throw line for the difference in the final score.

Eli Kapinos led Denmark with 13 points. Jack DeWar added 12.

The Irish were led by Drew Kortz, who scored 17 points.

Denmark 23 30 - 53

Freedom 16 31 - 47

Denmark: Perry 2, Miller 9, Ovsak 5, Kapinos 13, DeWar 12, DeGrave 6, Malay 6. 3-pt: Miller 2, Ovsak, Kapinos 4, DeWar. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 17.

Freedom: Greiner 6, Lonigro 3, Kortz 17, Wedin 4, Eberhardt 9, Peterson 8. 3-pt: Greiner 2, Lonigro, Kortz 3, Wedin, Eberhardt 2, Peterson. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 16.

Shawano 61, Menasha 46

SHAWANO - Michael Metcalf-Grassman scored 23 points to lead the Hawks to the win over the Bluejays.

Jacob Landon and Logan Sipple added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Shawano.

Menasha was led by Quinn Ludvigsen with 10 points.

Menasha 25 21 - 46

Shawano 30 31 - 61

Menasha: Young 4, Hibbler 7, Yonker 7, Coopman 1, Makome 9, Lockridge 8, Ludvigsen 10. 3-pt: Young, Hibbler, Yonker, Coopman, Lockridge. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 7.

Shawano: Sipple 10, Metcalf-Grassman 23, Landon 12, Reed 9, Carroll 7. 3-pt: Metcalf-Grassman 4, Landon 4, Reed. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 8.

Kewaunee 68, Algoma 52

ALGOMA - Cal Ihlenfeldt scored 18 points and Payton Kohnle added 17 as the Storm took an eight-point halftime advantage and steadily pulled away.

Thomas Stangel added 14 points, while Luke Lamack added 10.

Kaden Vardon had the hot hand for Algoma with 19 points, while Parker Lischka had 12.

Kewaunee 29 39 - 68

Algoma 21 31 - 52

Kewaunee: Kohnle 17, Stangel 14, Pribek 4, Lamack 10, Ihlenfeldt 18, Riha 5. 3-pt: Kohnle, Stangel 3. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 17.

Algoma: Romdenne 5, Robertson 4, Vardon 19, P. Lischka 12, Vandervest 7, C. Lischka 2, Kirchman 3. 3-pt: Vardon 3, P. Lischka 3, Vandervest. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 16.

Southern Door 86, Oconto 73

BRUSSELS - The Eagles were hot from the floor in the second half, putting up 51 points in the win over the Blue Devils.

Drew Daoust led Southern Door with 37 points, including 25 in the second half. Jared Hawkey and Taylor Schaefer added 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Oconto was led by Kadin Baxter, who scored 21 points. Trenton Hartman and Dominik Baxter added 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Oconto 44 29 - 73

Southern Door 35 51 - 86

Oconto: K. Baxter 21, D. Baxter 15, Martin 7, Campshure 8, Hartman 19, Koch 3. 3-pt: D. Baxter 4, Martin 2, Campshure 2, Koch. FT: 12-17. Fouls: 8.

Southern Door: Daoust 37, Schaefer 18, Hawkey 22, Malvitz 4, Neinas 2, Kallin 3. 3-pt: Daoust 3, Hawkey 3, Kallin. FT: 1-5. Fouls: 12.

Coleman 80, Niagara 51

COLEMAN - The Cougars defeated the Badgers to improve to 9-4 overall.

Tyler Rennie sank three 3-pointers to lead Coleman with 18 points. Joe Olsen and Evan Hockers each added 13 points, Victor Kostreva had 12, and Logan Kurth finished with 10 for the Cougars.

Tommy Martin led Niagara with 18 points to share the game high with Rennie.

Niagara 27 24 - 51

Coleman 41 39 - 80

Niagara: Colenso 6, Krueger 9, Martin 18, Holmes 8, Hedmark 4, Stachowicz 6. 3-pt: Krueger, Martin 2, Stachowicz. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 11.

Coleman: Olsen 13, Rennie 18, Mongin 7, Kurth 10, Hockers 13, Shevy 7, V. Kostreva 12. 3-pt: Rennie 3, Shevy. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 14.

Gillett 73, Wausaukee 46

GILLETT - The Tigers defeated the Rangers to improve to 8-6 overall.

Jesse DeBauch scored a game-high 22 points to lead Gillett. Aydin Franti added 16 points, Ben Matczak had 15, and Austin VandeCorput tallied 11 for the Tigers.

Layne Rowley led Wausaukee with 20 points and Prestin Brunette added 14 for the Rangers.

Wausaukee 23 23 - 46

Gillett 35 38 - 73

Wausaukee: Brunette 14, D. Suennen 3, Schroeder 4, Rowley 20, Ketchum 5. 3-pt: Brunette 2, D. Suennen, Rowley 2. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 10.

Gillett: Matczak 15, Frank 4, Franti 16, Bjelland 1, Pensis 4, VandeCorput 11, DeBauch 22. 3-pt: Matczak 3, Franti 2, VandeCorput, DeBauch 3. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 14.

Peshtigo 85, Sevastopol 46

SEVASTOPOL - The Bulldogs poured in 58 first-half points on the Pioneers for the victory.

Peshtigo was led by a trio of 13-point scorers in Will McMahon, Kaine Fort and Grant Bauman. Mason Doberstein and Kavin Kleikamp each added 11 points and Landon Beyer had 10 for the Bulldogs.

Lucas Delsart led Sevastopol with 13 points. Nick Peterson added 11 points and Chase Haberli had 10 for the Pioneers.

Peshtigo 58 27 - 85

Sevastopol 21 25 - 46

Peshtigo: Doberstein 11, Kleikamp 11, Reiswitz 3, Demmith 2, Beyer 10, Levknecht 6, Willams 2, McMahon 13, Grabain 1, Fort 13, Bauman 13. 3-pt: Doberstein, Kleikamp, Levknecht 2, McMahon, Bauman 2. FT: 13-30. Fouls: 15.

Sevastopol: Peterson 11, Mathews 5, Lardinois 2, Delsart 13, deYoung 5, Haberli 10. 3-pt: Delsart 3, Haberli 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 14.

Crivitz 83, Lena 14

CRIVITZ - Tegan Werner led Crivitz with 15 points - all coming on 3-point baskets - in the Wolverines’ win over the Wildcats.

Jackson Flowers and Brady Tadisch added 14 points each for Crivitz. Sean Christiansen added 11.

Lena 7 7 - 14

Crivitz 47 36 - 83

Lena: Spice 2, Hosking 2, Thomson 2, Graef 2, Behnke 3, Seefeldt 3. 3-pt: Seefeldt. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 12.

Crivitz: Mertens 8, Christiansen 11, Brand 3, Werner 15, Spalding 3, Banaszak 2, Klavers 7, Flowers 14, Thomas 4, Tadisch 14, Sellen 2. 3-pt: Flowers, Klavers, Spalding, Werner 5, Brand. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23

PULASKI - The Tritons had four players score in double figures in their win over the Red Raiders.

Hope Barington and Gracie Grzesk led the way with 16 points each. Trista Fayta added 15 points while Peyton Musial had 14 points.

Taylor Olson scored seven points to lead Pulaski.

Notre Dame 43 34 - 77

Pulaski 8 15 - 23

Notre Dame: Barington 16, DeMoulin 1, Fayta 15, Whitehouse 7, Waldrop 8, Musial 14, Grzesk 16. 3-pt: Barington 2, Fayta, Whitehouse, Grzesk. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 10.

Pulaski: Lardinois 5, Christenson 1, Mangold 2, Vortz 2, Olson 7, Hasser 2, Wiese 3, Servais 1. 3-pt: Lardinois, Olson, Wiese. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan South 42

SHEBOYGAN - Addison Pytleski scored 17 points and Margie Stevens added 14 as the Trojans pulled away late for the Fox River Classic Conference victory.

Also scoring in double figures for Southwest was Taliah DeGroot with 13 points.

Alayna Lloyd paced the Redwings with 20 points, while Keeyana Judkins added 10.

Green Bay Southwest 24 28 - 52

Sheboygan South 19 23 - 42

Green Bay Southwest: Deines 3, Pytleski 17, Danforth 5, Stevens 14, DeGroot 13. 3-pt: Deines, Pytleski 5, Stevens 2, DeGroot 2. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 12.

Sheboygan South: Ertman 9, Zajkowski 3, Lloyd 20, Judkins 10. 3-pt: Ertman 2, Zajkowski. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 13.

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Preble 55

GREEN BAY - Anna Fogle scored 20 points and Victoria Toeller had 19 points in the Golden Raiders’ win over the Hornets.

Briannah Tagel added 12 points for Sheboygan North.

Green Bay Preble was led by Mia Racine and Abby Schadrie with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Sheboygan North 29 28 - 57

Green Bay Preble 29 26 - 55

Sheboygan North: Dailey 2, Toeller 19, Fogle 20, Tagel 12, Martinez 2, Adams 2. 3-pt: Fogle, Tagel 2. FT: 10-25. Fouls: 13.

Green Bay Preble: Smith 7, Racine 19, Novitski 2, Al. Butterbrodt 5, Schadrie 14, Paplham 2, Roeder 6. 3-pt: Smith, Al. Butterbrodt, Schadrie 2. FT: 5-14. Fouls: 21.

Bay Port 53, De Pere 41

SUAMICO - The Pirates outscored the Redbirds by 15 points in the second half to rally for the win.

Kyla Hendricks scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half for Bay Port. Ellie McDermid added 11 points.

Egan Bierowski and Allison Wettstein scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead De Pere.

De Pere 21 20 - 41

Bay Port 18 35 - 53

De Pere: Anderson 3, Wettstein 12, Bierowski 13, Hafeman 8, Dugenske 5. 3-pt: Anderson, Wettstein, Bierowski 3, Dugenske. FT: 11-12. Fouls: 12.

Bay Port: Dudra 5, Coughlin 7, Rau 2, Krause 3, Hendricks 21, McDermid 11, Lemorande 4. 3-pt: Coughlin, Krause, Hendricks 2. FT: 7-9. Fouls: 14.

Ashwaubenon 49, Manitowoc 47

MANITOWOC - Addy Phipps and Avery Amenson combined for 16 points in the second half to lead the Jaguars to the win over the Ships.

Phipps finished with 14 points. Amenson had 10 points.

Laurin Hamann led Manitowoc with 15 points.

Ashwaubenon 22 27 - 49

Manitowoc 20 27 - 47

Ashwaubenon: Raye 3, Guarascio 4, Hutto 8, Senger 2, Phipps 14, Amenson 10, Daul 2, Mader 6. FT: 13-21. Fouls: 17.

Manitowoc: Bolchen 2, Peterson 6, Fruzen 5, Hamann 15, Lehman 9, Swoboda 6, Kaiser 4. 3-pt: Fruzen, Lehman 3. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 20.

Freedom 69, Denmark 32

FREEDOM - The Irish had the game in hand by halftime, connecting on 11 threes to defeat the Vikings and improve to 12-0 in the North Eastern Conference and 15-1 overall.

Sadie Jarmolowicz sank five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 26 points for Freedom.

Kiarrah Micolichek made three 3-pointers to lead Denmark with 13 points.

Denmark 15 17 - 32

Freedom 34 35 - 69

Denmark: Van Noie 4, Quick 3, Hummel 5, Hermans 5, Welsing 2, Micolichek 13. 3-pt: Quick, Micolichek 3. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 12.

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 26, Martzahl 3, Bartels 9, Kriewaldt 6, Bork 2, Murphy 2, Lang 3, Dickrell 6, Verhasselt 2, Lillge 4, Cropsey 6. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 5, Bartels 3, Lang, Dickrell 2. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.

Lena 50, Crivitz 22

CRIVITZ - Eva Brooks scored 25 points, including 15 in the first half, as the Wildcats cruised to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Nine Lena players scored in the game.

Tayah Werner led Crivitz with seven points.

Lena 25 25 - 50

Crivitz 10 12 - 22

Lena: Lambert 2, E. Brooks 25, C. Brooks 2, Kali Fischer 6, Koslowsky 3, Potter 5, Rabas 3, Kushner 2, Shallow 2. 3-pt: Rabas. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 9.

Crivitz: Gruszynski 5, Caine 1, Tracy 5, Werner 7, K. Pusick 4. 3-pt: Tracy, Werner. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 15.

BOYS HOCKEY

Ashwaubenon 3, Muskego 0

ASHWAUBENON - Lincoln Simons made 13 saves in goal for the shutout as the Jaguars blanked the Ice Force.

Matt Schuch had a goal and two assists for Ashwaubenon. Caden Bartelme and Jackson Lampereur also scored. Caden VanDuyse added two assists.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bay Port 102, Sheboygan North 74

200 Medley R: 1, Bay Port (Lawson Meier, Will Nicol, Asa Sadowsky, Turner Long) 1:41.26; 2, Bay Port (Griffin Schilz, Bennett Daul, Caleb Bartolazzi, Andy Barden) 1:50.54. 200 Free: 1, Bennett Daul BP 1:56.09; 2, Luka Azzolina BP 1:56.17. 200 IM: 1, Turner Long BP 1:59.78; 2, Will Nicol BP 2:05.41. 50 Free: 1, Dylan Dettloff SN :22.02; 2, Caleb Webb SN :22.61. Diving: 1, Ben Zajkowski SN 93.45. 100 Fly: 1, Asa Sadowsky BP :54.51; 2, Trevor Graham SN :57.39. 100 Free: 1, Dylan Dettloff SN :49.23; 2, Caleb Webb SN :51.87. 500 Free: 1, Turner Long BP 4:58.63; 2, Bennett Daul BP 5:12.20. 200 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North (Frank Ribich, Trevor Graham, Caleb Webb, Dylan Dettloff) 1:33.39; 2, Bay Port (Dominick Azzolina, Luka Azzolina, Toby Beatty, Will Nicol) 1:35.71. 100 Back: 1, Luka Azzolina BP :57.52; 2, Trevor Graham SN :58.32. 100 Breast: 1, Will Nicol BP 1:02.77; 2, Caleb Bartolazzi BP 1:08.26. 400 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North (Trevor Graham, Griffin Pond, Caleb Webb, Dylan Dettloff) 3:31.19; 2, Bay Port (Bennett Daul, Griffin Schilz, Aiden Cherek, Aiden Beth) 3:41.68.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area