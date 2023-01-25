Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Daily Orange
SU’s Environmental Finance Center focuses on local communities after receiving EPA grant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse University Environmental Finance Center is among 29 regional centers nationwide selected for a five-year grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, SU’s EFC announced in a press release on Monday. Now, the center...
Daily Orange
Undergraduate Labor Organization targets greater support for labor movements on-campus
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After overhearing a meeting at Eggers Café between graduate students about labor concerns in September, Megan Cooper, a third-year undergraduate student at Syracuse University, said she felt she needed to be a part of the conversation.
Daily Orange
SU’s Lunar New Year organizers see increased student engagement
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After missing out on two years of in-person Lunar New Year celebrations at Syracuse University, students who celebrate are working to increase active, in-person involvement among people of Asian cultures at SU. The Lunar New...
Daily Orange
Syracuse wins 6-1 to take down in-state rival Cornell
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) continued its unbeaten start to the season against non-conference opponents on Friday, as the Orange took down in-state rival Cornell (0-3, 0-0 America East) at Drumlins Country Club, dropping only one match in a 6-1 victory.
Daily Orange
4-star guard Elijah Moore commits to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Elijah Moore, a class of 2024 four-star shooting guard from the Bronx, verbally committed to Syracuse on Saturday, choosing the Orange over Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. He had 11 different offers. Out of...
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s defense crumbles in 2nd matchup against Virginia Tech, falls 85-70
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech implemented a new strategy to defeat Syracuse’s extended 2-3 zone. The Orange had overcompensated for Virginia Tech’s 3-point shooting ability two weeks ago, which worked as they embarrassed the Hokies and held them to a season-low 15.8%. But they knew how to attack the zone this time around.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s 85-70 loss: 3-pointers, another missed resume builder
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The last time Syracuse and Virginia Tech met, the Hokies were in the midst of an eventual seven-game losing streak, while the Orange had won seven of their last nine games. That was flipped on Saturday, when SU came into Cassell Coliseum reeling from a late collapse against North Carolina that cost it a chance at its best win of the year. VT, meanwhile, had ended its slide with a 78-75 upset over Duke on Monday.
Daily Orange
Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
Daily Orange
Mercyhurst uses 3-goal 2nd period to defeat Syracuse 6-1
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In a crucial matchup for the College Hockey America standings, Syracuse (9-18-1, 6-5 CHA) faced off against Mercyhurst (14-13, 6-3 CHA). Heading into the game, the teams stood at No. 2 and 3 in the CHA standings, separated by one game. Three goals in the second period and a hat trick from Sarah Boucher helped the Lakers defeat the Orange 6-1.
Daily Orange
Kick back and relax with these 4 weekend concerts
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. For those looking for a more hardcore evening of music, check out the Lost Horizon on Friday night. The band Amerikan Primitive will be playing its powerful rock music at the local venue. Tickets are available on The Lost Horizon website.
Daily Orange
Viktoriya Kanapatskaya clinches singles victory after doubles win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After Viktoriya Kanapatskaya wasted a 15-40 lead late in the second set of her singles match against Cornell, she put her racket down and walked to the back of the court. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and prepared to return a serve. Up one set and tied 4-4 in games in the second, a break for Kanapatskaya would put her in a great spot to close it out on her serve.
Comments / 0