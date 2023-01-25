ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

SU’s Lunar New Year organizers see increased student engagement

After missing out on two years of in-person Lunar New Year celebrations at Syracuse University, students who celebrate are working to increase active, in-person involvement among people of Asian cultures at SU. The Lunar New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse wins 6-1 to take down in-state rival Cornell

Syracuse (3-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) continued its unbeaten start to the season against non-conference opponents on Friday, as the Orange took down in-state rival Cornell (0-3, 0-0 America East) at Drumlins Country Club, dropping only one match in a 6-1 victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

4-star guard Elijah Moore commits to Syracuse

Elijah Moore, a class of 2024 four-star shooting guard from the Bronx, verbally committed to Syracuse on Saturday, choosing the Orange over Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma State. He had 11 different offers. Out of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse’s defense crumbles in 2nd matchup against Virginia Tech, falls 85-70

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech implemented a new strategy to defeat Syracuse’s extended 2-3 zone. The Orange had overcompensated for Virginia Tech’s 3-point shooting ability two weeks ago, which worked as they embarrassed the Hokies and held them to a season-low 15.8%. But they knew how to attack the zone this time around.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s 85-70 loss: 3-pointers, another missed resume builder

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The last time Syracuse and Virginia Tech met, the Hokies were in the midst of an eventual seven-game losing streak, while the Orange had won seven of their last nine games. That was flipped on Saturday, when SU came into Cassell Coliseum reeling from a late collapse against North Carolina that cost it a chance at its best win of the year. VT, meanwhile, had ended its slide with a 78-75 upset over Duke on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia

Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Mercyhurst uses 3-goal 2nd period to defeat Syracuse 6-1

In a crucial matchup for the College Hockey America standings, Syracuse (9-18-1, 6-5 CHA) faced off against Mercyhurst (14-13, 6-3 CHA). Heading into the game, the teams stood at No. 2 and 3 in the CHA standings, separated by one game. Three goals in the second period and a hat trick from Sarah Boucher helped the Lakers defeat the Orange 6-1.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Kick back and relax with these 4 weekend concerts

For those looking for a more hardcore evening of music, check out the Lost Horizon on Friday night. The band Amerikan Primitive will be playing its powerful rock music at the local venue. Tickets are available on The Lost Horizon website.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Viktoriya Kanapatskaya clinches singles victory after doubles win

After Viktoriya Kanapatskaya wasted a 15-40 lead late in the second set of her singles match against Cornell, she put her racket down and walked to the back of the court. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and prepared to return a serve. Up one set and tied 4-4 in games in the second, a break for Kanapatskaya would put her in a great spot to close it out on her serve.
SYRACUSE, NY

