Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After Viktoriya Kanapatskaya wasted a 15-40 lead late in the second set of her singles match against Cornell, she put her racket down and walked to the back of the court. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and prepared to return a serve. Up one set and tied 4-4 in games in the second, a break for Kanapatskaya would put her in a great spot to close it out on her serve.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO