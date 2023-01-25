ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisgah, AL

How Pisgah girls basketball's defense has locked down the Mountain 7 this season

By Zachary Huber, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
The Pisgah girls' basketball team didn’t panic when its shots weren’t falling in the first half vs. Franklin.

Instead, the Bears locked in on defense and took an 18-point lead into halftime.

“We said the field goals are gonna start coming,” coach Brandon Holloway said. “At halftime, we said you got to believe and have confidence. We come out and shoot this ball well, we’re gonna be able to put this thing away.”

Shots fell for Pisgah (15-4. 8-0) in the second half, and it cruised to a 71-42 victory over Franklin (12-7, 7-2) at home Tuesday night. It now holds a two-game lead over the Panthers for the Mountain 7 Conference lead.

The Bears have been rugged on defense this season. Opponents have scored 50 points or more against them only three times this season. They are also averaging 18 steals and three blocks per game.

Pisgah has found some success by changing defenses. Holloway instituted a 2-3 zone this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:Here are the WNC top performers from wrestling and swimming conference championships

RAISE THE BAR:Hendersonville girls' basketball is on pace to win conference for first time in 16 years

BENCH PRODUCTION:While facing adversity, West Henderson learns it has a deeper team than previously thought

Holloway said the Bears will run their traditional man-to-man defense still but he believes the zone defense gives opposing offenses the most difficulty.

He said his team’s 2-3 zone has been effective because the Bears are great at anticipating passes and closing out on the player with the ball. Holloway added that Pisgah has done a great job of defending the 3-point line, too.

Guard Whitney Boone said the key to its defense has been the team’s ability to communicate and trust each other.

Holloway said the Bears have developed an effective defense by just challenging players. He makes each player matchup against someone new during every practice.

He added that his team’s improvement on defense hasn’t been sudden, either.

“I feel like each game they get a little bit better,” Holloway said. “I don’t think it’s been one 'wow' moment. We’ve just been a steady climb, one step at a time, one day at a time, one practice at a time.”

It also helps to have some pesty defenders. Boone fits that bill well for the Bears. She averages almost four steals per game.

“She’s like a nat you can’t get rid of,” Holloway said. “She’s everywhere."

Guard Dorothy “Dot” Mills is also fierce on the defensive end but in a different way. She gets it done by being disruptive in the passing lanes. Mills forces over five steals per game.

The Bears' defense also gives them a chance to win every time out regardless of how poorly they shoot the ball. That’s key as Pisgah prepares to enter the postseason because it knows offense wins games, but defenses win championships.

