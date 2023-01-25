Read full article on original website
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
KEYT
Carter and Ortiz lead Buena past San Marcos in boys basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Zane Carter and Luke Ortiz each scored 20 points with 10 rebounds to lead Buena past San Marcos 82-58. Ortiz drilled 4 three-pointers in the first quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back as they improved to 9-2 in the Channel League and 22-3 overall. Before...
KEYT
San Marcos grinds out girls basketball win over Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons have just 2 wins in 20 games this season but Santa Barbara did not go down without a fight against rival San Marcos. Mia Martinez-Tomatis scored a team-high 13 points and Riley Welch added 11 as the home Royals held off Santa Barbara 47-39 in a hard-fought Channel League game.
KEYT
Gossett gets preferred walk-on offer at Cal
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School star running back Qu'Ran Gossett could be headed to the Pac-12. The senior received a preferred walk-on offer at the University of California. He has not made a college decision yet. He also reportedly took a trip to UTEP as well. Gossett...
KEYT
Gauchos erase 20-point second half deficit and edge Hawaii 72-69
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB stunned Hawaii with a 32-6 second half run to win a 72-69 thriller at the Thunderdome. Trailing 51-31 early in the second half the Gauchos trimmed the deficit to 57-53 in the final seconds of the third quarter as Alexis Tucker was fouled while making a three-pointer and she completed the 4-point play.
KEYT
Oxnard stays undefeated in Channel League boys hoops with win over Rio Mesa
OXNARD, Calif. - Dominik Contreras scored a game-high 26 points to lead Oxnard past Rio Mesa 85-57. The Yellowjackets improve to 11-0 in the Channel League and 23-2 overall. Marcos Ramirez added 17 points as he made 5 three-pointers.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season
FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
addictedtovacation.com
El Capitan Campground Santa Barbara: The Full Rundown
El Capitan Campground is a beautiful destination for camping in Santa Barbara, California, near the Pacific Ocean. Is El Capitan campground in Santa Barbra worth it?. El Capitan campground offers campers stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and miles of beachfront camping. It has many cabins, yurts, and safari tents with various amenities, including WiFi. And you will have a busy and fun time as there are things to do, including swimming and hiking.
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessica Parsons is a yoga teacher with Down Syndrome in Santa Barbara. She is considered the first female yoga instructor with down Syndrome in the United States. After shutting down her classes for two years due to COVID-19, Parsons is finally back to teaching yoga. Parsons comes from a family of The post Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries
Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
rhslegend.com
Righetti’s Best Dressed: Makainah Gonzales
Santa Maria CA- Varsity Cheerleader Makainah Gonzales: A Style Icon. At Righetti High School, Makainah Gonzales is a student that consistently comes to school dressed in the most stylish and trendy clothes. January 17,2023 Makainah was seen wearing an outfit that pretty much screams “ICON”.Even though she only used the extremely basic color scheme of cream and white for her outfit, she managed to make it look like something you may find on Pinterest while looking for outfit ideas.
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
