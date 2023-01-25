ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

Carter and Ortiz lead Buena past San Marcos in boys basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Zane Carter and Luke Ortiz each scored 20 points with 10 rebounds to lead Buena past San Marcos 82-58. Ortiz drilled 4 three-pointers in the first quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back as they improved to 9-2 in the Channel League and 22-3 overall. Before...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

San Marcos grinds out girls basketball win over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons have just 2 wins in 20 games this season but Santa Barbara did not go down without a fight against rival San Marcos. Mia Martinez-Tomatis scored a team-high 13 points and Riley Welch added 11 as the home Royals held off Santa Barbara 47-39 in a hard-fought Channel League game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Gossett gets preferred walk-on offer at Cal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School star running back Qu'Ran Gossett could be headed to the Pac-12. The senior received a preferred walk-on offer at the University of California. He has not made a college decision yet. He also reportedly took a trip to UTEP as well. Gossett...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Gauchos erase 20-point second half deficit and edge Hawaii 72-69

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB stunned Hawaii with a 32-6 second half run to win a 72-69 thriller at the Thunderdome. Trailing 51-31 early in the second half the Gauchos trimmed the deficit to 57-53 in the final seconds of the third quarter as Alexis Tucker was fouled while making a three-pointer and she completed the 4-point play.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season

FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.
LOMPOC, CA
tripsavvy.com

13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

El Capitán State Beach Bear

Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
addictedtovacation.com

El Capitan Campground Santa Barbara: The Full Rundown

El Capitan Campground is a beautiful destination for camping in Santa Barbara, California, near the Pacific Ocean. Is El Capitan campground in Santa Barbra worth it?. El Capitan campground offers campers stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and miles of beachfront camping. It has many cabins, yurts, and safari tents with various amenities, including WiFi. And you will have a busy and fun time as there are things to do, including swimming and hiking.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessica Parsons is a yoga teacher with Down Syndrome in Santa Barbara. She is considered the first female yoga instructor with down Syndrome in the United States. After shutting down her classes for two years due to COVID-19, Parsons is finally back to teaching yoga. Parsons comes from a family of The post Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries

Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
rhslegend.com

Righetti’s Best Dressed: Makainah Gonzales

Santa Maria CA- Varsity Cheerleader Makainah Gonzales: A Style Icon. At Righetti High School, Makainah Gonzales is a student that consistently comes to school dressed in the most stylish and trendy clothes. January 17,2023 Makainah was seen wearing an outfit that pretty much screams “ICON”.Even though she only used the extremely basic color scheme of cream and white for her outfit, she managed to make it look like something you may find on Pinterest while looking for outfit ideas.
SANTA MARIA, CA

