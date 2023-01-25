While it’s no longer a Big 8 or Big 12 matchup, there’s still something special about No. 12 Iowa State coming to Columbia. Nostalgia will reign throughout Mizzou Arena after Missouri men’s basketball’s Twitter account announced the team will be wearing a throwback style of uniform that the Tigers wore from the 1970s to the early 90s.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO