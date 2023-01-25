ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Columbia Missourian

Relentless defensive pressure helps Tigers to upset win

Isiaih Mosley stole Iowa State’s first possession, which was an indicator of what was to come Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri led the country with 11.4 steals per game heading into its matchup against No. 12 Iowa State, while the Cyclones’ 9.7 takeaways per game ranked eighth.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers return home to face No. 12 Iowa State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

While it’s no longer a Big 8 or Big 12 matchup, there’s still something special about No. 12 Iowa State coming to Columbia. Nostalgia will reign throughout Mizzou Arena after Missouri men’s basketball’s Twitter account announced the team will be wearing a throwback style of uniform that the Tigers wore from the 1970s to the early 90s.
COLUMBIA, MO

