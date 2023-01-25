ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

HS scores 1/24: Highland girls fall to Thunder Ridge, Grace Lutheran teams earn sweep

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOYS BASKETBALLGrace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39

On the Royals’ senior night, Ben Hess posted 21 points and Matt Moretti followed with 13, helping their team win its fifth game in six tries.

Grace 66, Malad 34

Grizzlies improve to 13-3.

Watersprings 57, North Gem 27

Cowboys fall to 6-11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 38

Aubrey Youngker scored 11 points for the Rams.

Grace Lutheran 34, Sho-Ban 31

Kirsten Krause totaled 17 points for the Royals.

Snake River 57, South Fremont 36

Panthers win their eighth straight game, moving to 17-3 overall.

Pocatello boys' undefeated season comes to end with 61-58 loss to Madison

Julian Bowie grabbed his water bottle off the bench, shared a fist bump with two friends and walked under the south end basket, joining his Pocatello teammates on the trek back to the locker room. On so many occasions — all eight this season, to be exact — the Thunder had performed this exact routine under sunny circumstances. A upbeat pop song would blare over the speakers. Cheerleaders would laugh with each other. It would feel less like the end of a game and more like a party. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Poky girls escape with 43-39 overtime win over Century

In some alternate reality where James Naismith has a chance to check out the film of Pocatello’s 43-39 overtime win over Century on Thursday night, a game that endured so many swings that this town may soon see a spike in Prilosec sales, perhaps he would frown. Maybe he would switch it off entirely. “We'll watch it,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said, referring to Century coach Chris Shuler, “and probably both of us will be pulling our hair out the whole time we watch the...
POCATELLO, ID
Bourne fouls out, ISU women can't complete comeback in 68-61 loss to Idaho

Callie Bourne wore a confused expression as she jogged off the court. She held up four fingers, looking around quizzically, wondering who had miscounted her fouls. The answer was nobody. As the game clock ticked close to five minutes to play, her Idaho State team five points away from erasing an 18-point deficit against rival Idaho, Bourne had just fouled out. In years past, Bourne’s disqualification wouldn’t have spelled doom for the Bengals, not in the seasons when they had more veterans than they knew...
POCATELLO, ID
Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91

Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
POCATELLO, ID
Making memories: When ISU basketball was must-see entertainment

Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories. Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was...
POCATELLO, ID
American Falls man wins $10,000 from Zions Bank sweepstakes

POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer. The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff. “It...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hardwood Heart and SpudMother will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. ThursdayThe presentation “Remembering Bear River:...
POCATELLO, ID
Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine

BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Shane Hunt named new board president for United Way of Southeastern Idaho

The United Way of Southeastern Idaho announced its new Board of Directors President Wednesday — Pocatello’s Dr. Shane Hunt. Hunt, who officially starts on Thursday, is the Dean of the Idaho State University College of Business and professor of marketing. "I am honored to serve as the President of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board of Directors,” Hunt said. “My time on the Board has given me the opportunity...
IDAHO STATE
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Fish and Game officials issue warning following two dangerous moose attacks across region

While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate. A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard,...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot

POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
POCATELLO, ID
Rethink potatoes by reheating them

The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets. The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to...
POCATELLO, ID
Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
POCATELLO, ID
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring his mother in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after they were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation early Saturday evening, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. The fatal attack occurred around 5:51 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Tribes reported that the dogs — two Rottweilers...
FORT HALL, ID
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

