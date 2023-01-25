HS scores 1/24: Highland girls fall to Thunder Ridge, Grace Lutheran teams earn sweep
BOYS BASKETBALLGrace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39
On the Royals’ senior night, Ben Hess posted 21 points and Matt Moretti followed with 13, helping their team win its fifth game in six tries.
Grace 66, Malad 34
Grizzlies improve to 13-3.
Watersprings 57, North Gem 27
Cowboys fall to 6-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 38
Aubrey Youngker scored 11 points for the Rams.
Grace Lutheran 34, Sho-Ban 31
Kirsten Krause totaled 17 points for the Royals.
Snake River 57, South Fremont 36
Panthers win their eighth straight game, moving to 17-3 overall.
