SAN JOSE, Calif. — The man who authorities allege may have intentionally driven a Tesla carrying his wife and two young children off a 250-foot oceanside cliff south of Pacifica earlier this month — a crash first responders called a “miracle” after everyone survived — has been released from the hospital and taken to jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO