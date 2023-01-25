ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kathey Scribner
12h ago

This man ran in fear. Not in fear of a crime that he may or may not have committed, past or present. This youn%man ran in fear of his life. He was terrified. You can hear him trying to be calm, you can hear him trying to comply and still getting treated badly. He tried to run for fearing exactly what happened, they brutally beat and ultimately killed him. This disgusts me. No one should have to fear police. These are bullies who hide behind the legality of a badge. I hope the protests remain peaceful as this is what his mother wants. Honor him by honoring his mother.

Vickie Jones
22h ago

I feel like the whole Memphis Police Department just need to be fired and start ..all over. Because it seems like you all have a bunch of corrupt cops in there that you don't know about. And if they're going to be not protect your city and the citizens in your city they don't need to be on the force.

Penelope Owens
13h ago

These officers are monsters and instead of 2nd degree murder they should all be charged with 1st degree and I feel they need to look into all their backgrounds.

The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NBC News

Memphis police's Scorpion unit is permanently deactivated after Tyre Nichols' death

The Memphis Police Department said it has permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the death of Tyre Nichols. "In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignment, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” the department said in a statement Saturday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
alexandriava.gov

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols

Statement from Sheriff Casey following the Murder of Tyre Nichols. Like other law enforcement leaders, I am extremely disturbed by the horrific attack on Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Their actions are not only counter to police training and acceptable law enforcement practices, they are in complete opposition to the sworn oath we take to protect life.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Hill

What is the Scorpion unit involved in Tyre Nichols’s death?

As the city of Memphis and the rest of the nation continue reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, the specialized Memphis Police Department unit that was involved in the 29-year-old’s arrest has come under increased scrutiny. The five police officers who have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes over Nichols’s…
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Two Memphis sheriff’s deputies investigated in Tyre Nichols murder

Two more law enforcement officers are under investigation in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. A pair of Shelby County deputies were suspended Friday night shortly after Memphis police released video of the brutal and fatal beatdown of Nichols allegedly at the hands of five city officers. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” Sheriff Flyof Bonner said in a statement Friday. “I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if...
MEMPHIS, NY
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NBC News

Demonstrations, calls for police reforms flood Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators, fueled by newly released body camera footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers, demanded justice, accountability and police reform Saturday afternoon. Many in the crowd voiced their frustrations regarding a long history of police violence against citizens, corruption...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

NBC News

