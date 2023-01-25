This man ran in fear. Not in fear of a crime that he may or may not have committed, past or present. This youn%man ran in fear of his life. He was terrified. You can hear him trying to be calm, you can hear him trying to comply and still getting treated badly. He tried to run for fearing exactly what happened, they brutally beat and ultimately killed him. This disgusts me. No one should have to fear police. These are bullies who hide behind the legality of a badge. I hope the protests remain peaceful as this is what his mother wants. Honor him by honoring his mother.
I feel like the whole Memphis Police Department just need to be fired and start ..all over. Because it seems like you all have a bunch of corrupt cops in there that you don't know about. And if they're going to be not protect your city and the citizens in your city they don't need to be on the force.
These officers are monsters and instead of 2nd degree murder they should all be charged with 1st degree and I feel they need to look into all their backgrounds.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Comments / 53