Two more law enforcement officers are under investigation in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. A pair of Shelby County deputies were suspended Friday night shortly after Memphis police released video of the brutal and fatal beatdown of Nichols allegedly at the hands of five city officers. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” Sheriff Flyof Bonner said in a statement Friday. “I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if...

MEMPHIS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO