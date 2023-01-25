ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Dallas, TX

LINEBACKER: Johnnie Ingram, senior, Plano West

Ingram was the heartbeat of the Wolves’ defense, earning a spot on the all-district first team after leading all of 6-6A in tackles with 103 during his senior campaign. Ingram had a knack for generating turnovers as well, forcing five fumbles and recovering three to along with one interception, six sacks and a blocked field goal on special teams.
PLANO, TX
QUARTERBACK: Keldric Luster, senior, McKinney

Last year’s all-area offensive player of the year thrived during his lone season behind center at McKinney, helping lead the Lions to their deepest playoff run since 1993. Luster landed on the 5-6A all-district first team after completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback committed to SMU, Luster added 789 rushing yards and nine more scores.
MCKINNEY, TX
RUNNING BACK: Dennis Moody, junior, Frisco Reedy

The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts. The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
Prosper's Brandon Schmidt named Coach of the Year on SLM All-Area Football Team

In June 2021, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper tweeted a question pondering the state’s most underrated high school football coach. And although the responses were vast, spanning all areas of the state, one of the names most frequently mentioned was Schmidt.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Tony-Louis Nkuba, junior, Lewisville

The Farmers had a top-tier secondary and Nkuba was one of the anchors in the back end. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Nkuba was a ball hawk with seven interceptions on the season to go along with 24 tackles, nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Celina News Roundup: CISD names third elementary school and more updates

During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School. The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land.
CELINA, TX
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31

The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
FRISCO, TX
Prosper ISD Board President Drew Wilborn taken into custody on indecency with a child charge

Prosper ISD Board President Drew Wilborn has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, according to a district email. “Prosper Families: Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you,” an email from the district stated. “Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students.
Coppell looks to combat theft by transitioning to cashless facilities

Coppell City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to hear information regarding cashless transactions at city facilities. Kim Tiehen, the Director of Strategic Financial Engagement for the city of Coppell, shared information about why city facilities have or will transition to cashless operations, what steps the city is currently taking, and how customers are paying.
COPPELL, TX

