Another big night for Carr propels No. 10 Texas past Oklahoma State for season sweep

Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State with an 89-75 win Tuesday night at Moody Center.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), which improved to 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry. He took over the team in mid-December when Chris Beard was suspended and then fired three weeks later. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase.

Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5).

Texas attacked the basket early behind Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop and Allen and threatened to pull away when the Longhorns built a 33-25 lead in the first half. A deep 3-pointer from Bryce Thompson pulled the Cowboys within 33-30 before Texas closed the half with 7-2 run capped by Jabari Rice’s 3-pointer from the left wing.

Texas quickly built the lead to 13 out of halftime when Carr had a steal to set up Allen’s 3-point play and then made a step-back jumper.

Disu scored 12 and was a defensive force in the second half, hustling for blocks and poking away loose balls to earn Texas possession, while Carr and Allen midrange jump shots kept the Cowboys from making a run to close the gap.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Cunningham and Tyrese Hunter pushed Texas to a 69-58 lead and the Longhorns rode that cushion to the end. Cunningham, typically the Longhorns’ defensive disrupter who averages 4.2 points, was 5-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers.

The Cowboys missed junior forward Moussa Cisse, who leads the Big 12 in both blocked shots (2.4 per game) and rebounding (8.9), but missed another game with an ankle injury. He had returned for consecutive wins over Oklahoma and Iowa State but was back on the bench Tuesday night. The last player to lead the Big 12 in both categories was Texas’ Mo Bamba in the 2017-18 season.

Carr, a graduate student playing his sixth season at his third school, is the only active player with at least 2,000 points, 600 assists and 400 rebounds. Carr has 2,099 career points, 494 rebounds and 679 assists after Tuesday night.