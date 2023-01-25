South Haven swimmers beat SHS

The South Haven swim and dive team beat Sturgis on Tuesday, 118-57.

The Rams finished with first place in all 12 events on the night.

Sturgis’ Dalton Tisdel swam to second place in the 50 freestyle at 23.12 seconds. This was good enough to earn him a spot at the MITCA meet.

Sturgis finished second in the 200 medley relay. The team of Gavan Miller, EJ Miller, Riley Bowers and Tisdel swam a time of 1:59.38 in that one. The team of Logan Garbine, Maks Gutowski, Hunter Diethrich and Dylan Kurzeja finished fourth with a time of 2:22.89.

In the 200 freestyle race, Gavan Miller came in third at 2:14.08. Landon Powell swam a time of 2:41.64 for fourth place.

EJ Miller’s time of 2:29.95 was good for third place in the 200 individual medley race. Aidan Owsley came in fourth position at 2:37.71.

Bowers’ time of 26.51 seconds was good for fifth in the 50 freestyle. Kurzeja came in sixth position at 28.75 seconds.

In the 100 butterfly, Bowers finished second overall at 1:04.01. Winning the race was Jacob Meyer of South Haven at 1:02.50. Diethrich finished fifth at 1:18.95 and Garbine came in sixth place at 1:24.71.

Tisdel finished second overall in the 100 freestyle as well. His time in that race was 52.31 seconds. Kurzeja came in fifth at 1:08.49, Gutowski finished sixth at 1:13.23.

In the lengthy 500 freestyle, Sturgis got a second-place finish at 6:46.20 from Owsley. Landon Powell came in fourth position at 7:42.99.

The 200 freestyle relay saw Sturgis’ top team finish second. EJ Miller, Gavan Miller, Tisdel and Owsley posted a time of 1:43.28.

Garbine’s time of 1:18.08 was good for second place overall in the 100 backstroke. Diethrich posted a time of 1:24.14 for third.

Gavan Miller swam to second in the 100 breaststroke. His time was 1:19.48. EJ Miller finished third overall in that race at 1:19.53.

Sturgis claimed second in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Bowers, Landon Powell, Owsley and Diethrich swam a time of 4:37.30 in that one.