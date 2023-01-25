Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Jump to : Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores

BOYS

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 82, Waukesha North 40

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha West 61

Waukesha South 63, Muskego 51

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Hale 69

Brookfield East 52, Germantown 49

Sussex Hamilton 84, Menomonee Falls 46

Wauwatosa West 72, Wauwatosa East 56

LAKE CITY

University Lake/Trinity 44, Faith Christian 43

METRO CLASSIC

Dominican 62, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Racine Lutheran 60, Catholic Central 45

MIDWEST CLASSIC

St. Thomas More 67, Martin Luther 49

MILWAUKEE CITY

Hamilton 109, North 80

King 79, Washington 50

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 81, West Bend West 63

Grafton 86, Port Washington 59

Hartford 46, Whitefish Bay 44

Nicolet 82, Homestead 56

West Bend East 66, Slinger 41

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 58, Racine Case 49

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Racine Park 46

Kenosha Trremper 75, Racine Horlick 44

Oak Creek 74, Kenosha Bradford 50

SOUTHERN LAKES

Burlington 72, Badger 41

Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 38

Waterford 64, Delavan-Darien 47

Westosha Central 65, Wilmot 55

WOODLAND - East

Milwaukee Lutheran 86, Cudahy 63

Shorewood 70, South Milwaukee 66

Whitnall 74, brown Deer 54

WOODLAND - West

New Berlin West 79, Greendale 62

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 49

NONCONFERENCE

Greenfield 76, Pius XI 68

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Lake Country Lutheran 60

Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Ozaukee 56

Milwaukee Juneau 56, Destiny 52

St. Francis 61, Whitewater 46

Messmer def. Kenosha Reuther (forfeit)

STATE SCORES

Ashwaubenon 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

Athens 86, Abbotsford 37

Auburndale 60, Stratford 47

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42

Bangor 70, Necedah 57

Belleville 66, Dodgeville 42

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 42

Brookwood 59, Wonewoc-Center 30

Campbellsport 53, Lomira 44

Cashton 47, Royall 37

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Oshkosh Lourdes 47

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 73, Whitehall 63

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 57

Clintonville 55, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 68, Berlin 43

Crivitz 83, Lena 14

Darlington 77, Shullsburg 46

De Pere 76, Bay Port 53

Denmark 53, Freedom 47

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Alma Center Lincoln 44

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 42

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53, Sheboygan Christian 42

Ellsworth 61, Amery 45

Fond du Lac 73, Oshkosh West 72

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 100, Laconia 69

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Oconto Falls 38

Gillett 73, Wausaukee 46

Grantsburg 59, Webster 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sturgeon Bay 72

Green Bay Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 52

Green Bay Southwest 55, Sheboygan South 38

Hillsboro 83, New Lisbon 54

Hortonville 55, Appleton North 36

Howards Grove 81, Kohler 61

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Nekoosa 51

Johnson Creek 62, Juda 31

Kaukauna 67, Neenah 60

Kewaunee 68, Algoma 52

Kiel 71, Sheboygan Falls 45

Kimberly 55, Appleton East 53

La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 31

La Crosse Logan 68, Sparta 57

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Mount Horeb 41

Luck 46, Frederic 43

Manitowoc Roncalli 69, New Holstein 60

Marathon 68, Edgar 27

Marshfield 80, Chippewa Falls 66

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 43

Medford Area 64, Menomonie 41

Milton 63, Watertown 45

Northeast Wisconsin Christian Home School 63, Tigerton 47

Neenah St. Mary Catholic 108, Cedar Grove-Belgium 66

Neillsville 59, Loyal 33

New Auburn 46, Birchwood 44

New London 52, Green Bay West 31

New Richmond 54, Hudson 45

Omro 108, Winnebago Lutheran 69

Osceola 62, Altoona 42

Oshkosh North 95, Appleton West 43

Parkview 70, Waterloo 49

Peshtigo 85, Sevastopol 46

Pittsville 72, Bowler 48

Poynette 80, Wisconsin Heights 76

Prentice 59, Phillips 54

Prescott 82, Saint Croix Central 72

Random Lake 83, Mishicot 40

Reedsville 50, Sheboygan Lutheran 47

Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 47

River Ridge 70, Richland Center 51

Riverdale 47, Highland 46

Sauk Prairie 61, River Valley 31

Scales Mound (Ill.) 70, Benton 48

Seymour 56, Appleton Xavier 54

Shawano 61, Menasha 46

Sheboygan North 67, Green Bay Preble 65

Solon Springs 103, Mercer 29

South Shore 81, Mellen 72

Southern Door 86, Oconto 73

Spring Valley 69, Osseo-Fairchild 58

Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 43

Stevens Point Pacelli 81, Antigo 58

Stockbridge 69, Tri-County 35

Suring 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 46

Thorp 74, Cornell 49

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 52

Unity 53, Siren 33

Valders 67, Chilton 55

Washburn 61, Lac Courte Oreilles 35

Watertown Luther Prep 64, Hustisford 47

Waupaca 70, Marinette 66

Wausau East 77, D.C. Everest 69

Wausau Newman Catholic 56, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 44

Wausau West 76, Merrill 69

Wautoma 77, Princeton/Green Lake 60

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Belmont 36

West De Pere 70, Green Bay East 24

Winneconne 80, Plymouth 70

Wrightstown 66, Little Chute 56

***

For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball

***

GIRLS

CLASSIC 8

Oconomowoc 47, Mukwonago 26

Waukesha West 84, Catholic Memorial 40

Waukesha South at Muskego (ccd.)

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 72, West Allis Hale 34

Brookfield East 70, Germantown 56

Menomonee Falls 68, Sussex Hamilton 49

Wauwatosa East 59, Wauwatosa West 37

LAKE CITY

Cristo Rey 41, Saint Anthony 27

Eastbrook Academy at St. Joan Antida Co-op (ccd.)

METRO CLASSIC

Dominican 72, Shoreland Lutheran 22

The Prairie School 63, Racine St. Catherine's 34

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Brookfield Academy 71, Lake Country Lutheran 69

Martin Luther 47, St. Thomas More 40

University School 83, Heritage Christian 56

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blue

North 35, Pulaski Co-op 31

MILWAUKEE CITY - Gold

Washington Co-op 83, Reagan 75

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 69, West Bend West 38

Grafton 60, Port Washington 29

Hartford 73, Whitefish Bay 61

Homestead 80, Nicolet 24

Slinger 56, West Bend East 52

ROCK VALLEY

Whitewater 45, East Troy 43

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 68, Racine Case 47

Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30

Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Racine Park 51

Kenosha Tremper 83, Racine Horlick 33

TRAILWAYS - South

Palmyra-Eagle 49, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 47

Parkview 45, Williams Bay 37

WOODLAND - East

Shorewood 74, South Milwaukee 36

Whitnall 75, Brown Deer 70

Cudahy at Milwaukee Lutheran (ccd.)

WOODLAND - West

New Berlin West 60, Greendale 42

Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 37

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, West Allis Central 56

NONCONFERENCE

Kenosha St. Joseph 78, Milwaukee Carmen NW 22

Kettle Moraine 55, Divine Savior Holy Angels 28

Kewaskum 55, Winnebago Lutheran 50

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67

Milwaukee Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Oostburg 67, Hilbert 15

Pius XI 54, Greenfield 40

Salam 59, Milwaukee Bay View 33

STATE SCORES

Adams-Friendship 58, Nekoosa 16

Albany 86, Argyle 20

Alma Center Lincoln 59, Eleva-Strum 14

Amery 40, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Amherst 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 39

Ashwaubenon 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Augusta 51, Alma/Pepin 42

Baraboo 37, Edgewood 34

Barneveld 66, Pecatonica 39

Barron 39, Hayward 38

Bay Port 53, De Pere 41

Beaver Dam 58, Fort Atkinson 12

Belleville 50, Dodgeville 43

Blair-Taylor 60, Independence 23

Bonduel 75, Menominee Indian 46

Bowler 44, Marion 27

Cameron 45, Cumberland 31

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 52, Fall Creek 40

Clear Lake 47, Northwood 30

Cochrane-Fountain City 79, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43

Cuba City 88, Southwestern 36

D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 52

Durand 48, Colfax 43 (OT)

Elk Mound 66, Mondovi 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Sheboygan Christian 40

Ellsworth 51, Altoona 40

Evansville 48, Beloit Turner 37

Fennimore 52, Iowa-Grant 38

Florence 67, Goodman/Pembine 35

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 60, New Holstein 51

Frederic 43, Luck 39

Freedom 69, Denmark 32

Gilman 69, Colby 59

Grantsburg 61, Webster 35

Green Bay Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 23

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan South 42

Holmen 51, Onalaska 48

Hortonville 52, Appleton North 33

Howards Grove 55, Kohler 45

Hustisford 44, Dodgeland 41

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Manawa 31

Ithaca 42, Weston 27

Jefferson 49, Big Foot 30

Kickapoo 54, Seneca 33

Kiel 58, Lomira 47

Kimberly 59, Appleton East 58

La Crosse Aquinas 63, Platteville 53

La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 45

Ladysmith 44, Ashland 33

Lakeside Lutheran 53, Waterloo 39

Lancaster 53, River Ridge 40

Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 26

Madison La Follette 65, Madison East 63

Madison Memorial 75, Beloit Memorial 48

Marinette 57, Waupaca 44

Markesan 55, Montello 28

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40

McFarland 62, Edgerton 52

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Black River Falls 36

Mineral Point 55, Darlington 31

Mishicot 62, Random Lake 47

Monona Grove 56, DeForest 42

Monticello 51, Black Hawk 30

Northeast Wisconsin Christian Home School 41, Tigerton 14

Neenah 71, Kaukauna 52

Neenah St. Mary Catholic 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60

Neillsville 73, Greenwood 8

New Auburn 57, Birchwood 21

New London 48, Winneconne 46

Northwestern 75, Spooner 30

Oakfield 59, Wayland Academy 27

Osceola 40, Saint Croix Central 28

Oshkosh West 47, Fond du Lac 43

Pardeeville 57, Fall River 31

Phillips 81, Abbotsford 53

Platteville 68, Richland Center 35

Plymouth 54, Manitowoc Roncalli 38

Poynette 64, Marshall 62

Prairie Farm 69, Flambeau 27

Prescott 69, Somerset 54

Randolph 73, Cambria-Friesland 25

Reedsburg Area 55, Oregon 51 (OT)

Rice Lake 45, Medford Area 24

Richland Center 56, Viroqua 10

Rio 46, Princeton/Green Lake 35

River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42

Rosholt 48, Pittsville 47

Sauk Prairie 59, Monroe 35

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Preble 55

Solon Springs 73, Mercer 38

Spring Valley 32, Boyceville 31

Stanley-Boyd 52, Thorp 43

Stevens Point Pacelli 54, Port Edwards 16

Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 44

Superior 66, Cloquet (Minn.) 32

Tri-County 43, Stockbridge 20

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 41

Unity 39, Siren 37

Verona Area 86, Sun Prairie West 63

Watertown 40, Stoughton 25

Waunakee 73, Milton 50

Wausau West 51, Merrill 38

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21

West De Pere 68, Kewaunee 32

Westby 61, Arcadia 33

Westfield Area 74, Mauston 18

Winter 87, Lake Holcombe 65

Wisconsin Dells 48, Wautoma 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Shiocton 41

***

For additional girls scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/girlsbasketball

***

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023