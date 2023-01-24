New Hampshire residents may not want to put their snow shovels and snowblowers away just yet since another winter storm is going to be affecting the state today. Forecasters say that some communities could end up seeing several inches of precipitation before the snow stops falling. There are concerns heavy snow and wind may cause power lines to snap and lead to widespread outages. Some people still don’t have their service back from the storm two days ago.

