Washington County, VT

wdevradio.com

Updated Wednesday Morning Forecast — January 25th, 2023

Winter Storm Warnings Green Mountains with Winter Weather Advisories Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom this afternoon into Thursday evening…. TODAY: Maybe a brief period of filtered sunshine, then gray. Rising chance for late day accumulating snow southern Vermont. A high in the upper 20s. Light southeast winds. TONIGHT: Overcast. Periods...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

01/26/2023: Just a Quick Cold Shot….then milder again for now

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Well at least it was an easier day to deal with today. Briefly hit 40 early today before the winds picked yup and colder air moved in. Quite a few light snow showers and flurries moved through today. Winds at times gusted over 30mph. This colder air will not last too long-but the Long Range shows a different story for sure.
ALBANY, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter weather alerts all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
thepulseofnh.com

Another Storm Expected To Bring Significant Snowfall To Several Parts Of NH

New Hampshire residents may not want to put their snow shovels and snowblowers away just yet since another winter storm is going to be affecting the state today. Forecasters say that some communities could end up seeing several inches of precipitation before the snow stops falling. There are concerns heavy snow and wind may cause power lines to snap and lead to widespread outages. Some people still don’t have their service back from the storm two days ago.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

North Country crews prepare for snow, potential power outages

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Ready or not, several inches of snow are expected to blanket the North Country starting on Wednesday night. In the town of Plattsburgh, the highway department is ready. "All these trucks will be out," said the town's highway superintendent, Tim Dubrey. The dept. has its fleet...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Williston public works, residents prepared for more snow

WILLISTON, Vt. — With another four to eight inches expected to hit much of Chittenden County on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, towns like Williston are prepared for slick roads and tough winter conditions. Bruce Hoar, director of public works for the Town of Williston, said this storm...
WILLISTON, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 25-26, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought several inches of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Snow totals for Vermont, New York

Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic

Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
COLCHESTER, VT

