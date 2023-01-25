Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Grizzlies, NBA speak out on Tyre Nichols’ death
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins watched a televised interview on Friday of Tyre Nichols’ mother speaking about the loss of her son, and lost control of his emotions. “I cried,” Jenkins said. The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger was evident around the NBA on Friday, the day that video was released showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old […]
Morant’s triple double not enough to stop Grizzlies losing streak; now at 5 in a row
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police […]
Grizz drop 4th straight, in late collapse to Warriors 122-120
SAN FRANCISCO – Jordan Poole scored the winning layup with a second remaining to cap a crazy, back-and-forth final minute, and the Golden State Warriors fought back to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 on Wednesday night. Brandon Clarke had a tying dunk with 6.3 seconds left for Memphis on a pass from Ja Morant after […]
Davis scores 25 against his former to help Penny Hardaway to career win #100
MEMPHIS — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway’s 100th victory. Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for […]
Comments / 0