Phoenix, AZ

Citrus County Chronicle

Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Lebron, Lakers 125-121 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain...
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive...
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Barzal scores in OT, Islanders beat Golden Knights 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime and Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 44 saves to help the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Barzal beat goaltender Logan Thompson with a high shot at 4:28 of...
ELMONT, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Former MVP Candace Parker to sign with champion Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former two-time MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She also won the 2016 title playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

