Citrus County Chronicle
Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win
ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving has 32 points, Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving grew up in New York and New Jersey, so he knows better than most whether the Knicks against the Nets is a real rivalry. “If the NBA calls it rivalry week, then it’s a rivalry,” Irving said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jazz hold off late rally, beat Doncic-less Mavericks 108-100
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic's absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker, No. 3 Houston rally for a 75-69 win over Cincinnati
HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field.
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Lebron, Lakers 125-121 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain...
Citrus County Chronicle
Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive...
Citrus County Chronicle
Barzal scores in OT, Islanders beat Golden Knights 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime and Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 44 saves to help the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Barzal beat goaltender Logan Thompson with a high shot at 4:28 of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former MVP Candace Parker to sign with champion Aces
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former two-time MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She also won the 2016 title playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin Talk Kansas Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following their 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night in Lexington. Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points and added nine rebounds. Toppin collected 14 points, four rebounds ...
Citrus County Chronicle
