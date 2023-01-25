Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George scored 23 points as the Clippers held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 Saturday night at State Farm Arena. Trae Young scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta, who cut a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with […] The post LA Clippers win 5th straight, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO