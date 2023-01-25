ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

RAGBRAI's route includes Davenport for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming back for its 50th year, and the Quad Cities will once again be part of the festivities of this biking tradition. On Saturday, RAGBRAI announced its official route for the week-long ride. Festivities are scheduled to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence

Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member

A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege

A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Clinton law enforcement react to national shootings

CLINTON, Iowa — There was no mincing of words as Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt reacted to the shootings at Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California where at least 18 people died, and the Des Moines shooting where two teens were killed at a community outreach center.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents and evidence Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was found by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine after responding to a report of a wanted person in possession of a firearm in an Oxford home.
DAVENPORT, IA
