Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
hstoday.us
USCIS Announces Final Phase of Premium Processing Expansion for EB-1 and EB-2 Form I-140 Petitions and Future Expansion for Certain F-1 Students
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is implementing the final phase of the premium processing expansion for Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications. Unlike previous phases of the expansion, this phase applies to new (initial) petitions, in addition to all previously filed Form I-140...
Progressive, State Farm raising rates for Kia and Hyundai owners
Two insurance companies may be changing their rates for Hyundai and Kia cars. Progressive and State Farm are reportedly refusing to issue new policies for those vehicles in the St. Louis area and raising the rates for people who already have them.
Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 - 29
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005235/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips
Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
Hotel Management: Career Overview
Hotel management is a good career for individuals who are passionate about the hospitality industry and enjoy working with people. It offers a wide range of job opportunities, from front desk positions to management roles, and allows for career advancement and personal growth.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Complimentary Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service For All Ford Customers
•Ford is expanding and enhancing its remote experiences offerings to make complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments available to all Ford Service customers. •The nationwide acceleration is part of Ford's commitment to improve the ownership experience by providing convenient, seamless options for vehicle service, from simple oil changes...
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
scaffoldmag.com
Loxam partners to power the Paris Olympics
Loxam and events specialist GL events have formed a consortium to provide power and temperature control rental services for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris. The two companies will deliver project management services, temporary power, uninterruptible power supplies and heating and cooling systems on all sites, including the international broadcast centre.
scaffoldmag.com
ERA releases Impact of Digitalisation report
ERA has released the ‘The impact of digitalisation in the equipment rental industry’ report, which aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about the challenges of digitalisation and provide elements of best practice on the journey to a successful digital transformation.
SHOOT Online
The Marketing Arm ups Roffino to CEO; Robinson named exec chairman
Trina Roffino has been promoted from president to CEO of The Marketing Arm (TMA). Andrew Robinson, who previously held the chief executive title, has been elevated to the new role of executive chairman. TMA is part of the Omnicom Advertising Collective, a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) featuring a portfolio of entrepreneurial creative-first integrated marketing agencies.
thepennyhoarder.com
WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits
Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
fintechnexus.com
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community
Fintechs have had the upper hand when it comes to digital customer service. Digitally native, “customer-centric” financial apps have met consumers in their digital revolution, utilizing innovative technology such as AI and active social media presence to improve their service. Although slightly slow on the uptake, traditional institutions...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How to Earn Your (ISC)² Certification
For those new to (ISC)², or those who’ve had their sights set on their CISSP for years now, you may not be sure exactly how you become (ISC)²-certified. Your certification is more than a single exam. There are three steps to earn your (ISC)² certification:. Step...
A Practical Guide to Navigating Economic Uncertainty in the Retail Industry
During periods of economic uncertainty, it's essential to have a solid foundation on which to run your business. Now is a good time to return to the basics and get your retail ducks in a row.
hstoday.us
USCIS Extends Green Card Validity for Conditional Permanent Residents with a Pending Form I-751 or Form I-829
USCIS is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751.
potatopro.com
New appointments and promotions set to boost Fabcon Food Systems
British food processing equipment manufacturer Fabcon Food Systems (FFS) has prepared for its next phase of global growth with a series of new appointments and promotions. FFS, which manufactures and installs handling and processing equipment for the snacks sector, has bolstered its team on the engineering, sales, logistics and management sides of the business.
salestechstar.com
New MACH Alliance Partner Report, The Pulse of Retail, reveals sentiment of more than 500 Retail Executives towards Digital Transformation in 2023
Now in its fourth year, the annual Research was commissioned by MACH Alliance members Mercaux, Fluent Commerce, commercetools and Orium. Report surveys more than 500 Senior Retail Executives across the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, BeNeLux and The Nordics on their transformation plans in 2023. Research conducted and verified by...
scaffoldmag.com
Time opens new Ireland base
Time Manufacturing is opening a new Versalift customer support, manufacturing and sales operation in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. The investment in Versalift Ireland is designed to enhance support to existing and new customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland across the range of Time brands. It will also...
