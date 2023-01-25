Read full article on original website
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
Lloyds Parks $4.9M in Driving-Related App Caura
Lloyds Banking Group has invested $4.9 million in “all-in-one” driving app Caura. The British firm announced the investment — its third in a FinTech company — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26), saying it would allow U.K.-based Caura to develop new products. Caura, the release...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
Alaska Airlines Says Tech Sector Business Travel ‘Severely Depressed’
Tech industry cutbacks are having an impact on business travel. During a Thursday (Jan. 26) earnings call, Alaska Airlines reported that while its overall corporate travel volume has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the tech industry-heavy West Coast has lagged behind. “West Coast business remains less recovered, which is...
Convenience Stores Prioritize Scan and Pay as Other Retailers Hold Off
As retailers weigh the pros and cons of scan-and-pay, PYMNTS data shows convenience stores are amenable. Self-checkout technologies can be a mixed bag for retailers. On the one hand, they save on labor and can improve the in-store experience for shoppers who prefer the option, boosting loyalty. On the other hand, issues of scan avoidance have been documented for years, and retailers are well aware.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Rokt CFO: Move Fast and Rely on Data, Systems, Processes and People
CFO responsibilities are evolving alongside operational advancements and empowering today’s finance leaders to drive holistic growth. “A lot of what the CFO job at a fast-paced, high-growth company entails is helping the rest of the business move fast by making informed decisions that leverage trusted data, and creating the foundational infrastructure to allow for that,” Nathaniel Katz, CFO at eCommerce software provider Rokt, told PYMNTS in a recent interview.
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
Affirm, NuBank, Upstart Lead 6.4% Surge in FinTech IPO Index
The FinTech IPO Index has enjoyed a rebound so far, despite the usual volatility. Year to date, the group is up 22%, buoyed by the past week’s rallies that saw the Index rise by 6.4%. Earnings season has shown that — as evidenced from the banks and the payment...
Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Purchase Order Financing Offers Small Businesses New Source of Capital
Small businesses have traditionally struggled to access the same trade finance as their larger peers. In an interview with PYMNTS, Sandra Nolasco, CEO at Madrid-based trade finance platform Twinco Capital, said that the problem boils down to the way traditional lenders assess creditworthiness. According to Nolasco, standard lending models in...
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
Global Processing Services Names Ex-Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to New Role
Global Processing Services (GPS) has added two members to its leadership team. The global payments technology platform has appointed former Visa executive Jim McCarthy to the newly created role of executive vice president — global head of sales and product and Kevin Fox as chief revenue officer, GPS said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release.
Customers Prefer Advanced Authentication Tools, but Many Are Still Stuck With Passwords
Most consumers would choose “anything” besides password-driven account authentication, but overwhelmingly still have to use them. Don’t blame them, though. Customers would if they could. The most recent PYMNTS/Entersekt collaboration, “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions,” highlights the divide between how customers want to authenticate...
