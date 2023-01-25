ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

SSWSC cross country, Alpine, big mountain athletes earn top results

As the days of January quickly pass by, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes continue to dominate across all disciplines in competitions around the country. Competing on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, in Soldier Hollow, Utah, the SSWSC cross country team took around 40 athletes to the largest junior cross country ski event in the nation.
Skier and snowboarder code updated, Steamboat Resort celebrates: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

1. Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision.
Construction permits, project valuations hit all-time highs in Routt County in 2022

Routt County Building Department statistics show 2022 was a record-breaking year for both new construction permits and project valuations. Throughout Routt County last year, the total valuation of construction projects was more than $428.4 million, breaking down to more than $224 million in Steamboat Springs and more than $204.3 million in the rest of Routt County.
Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat

The Steamboat Art Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer a new event, Family Night at the Museum, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The Steamboat Art Museum is at 807 Lincoln Ave., and people are encouraged to join the museums for a fun, free educational event appropriate for the whole family.
Civil Air Patrol announces awards, promotions after brass inspects local squadron

The Steamboat Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed staff liaisons between the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs. According to the local Civil Air Patrol group, the liaisons came to inspect the squadron and give a presentation about the Air Force. While here, they also presented awards to cadets including the Amelia Earhart Award to Cadet Commander Eli Moon, who achieved the rank of Cadet Captain.
Community Connections: Routt County Council on Aging helps keep seniors independent

Given a choice, older adults often prefer to stay in their community — and in most cases, in their own homes — for as long as possible. The Routt County Council On Aging, or RCCOA, helps make that choice possible. Our mission is to determine the needs of the senior citizens in Routt County and to make every effort to meet those needs with appropriate action.
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26. Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84. No address, Oak Creek. Seller: High Country Lamb LLC. Buyer: Haybro LLC. Date: January 20, 2023. Price: $4,600,000. Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85,...
Steamboat police chief resigns after one year on the job

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame has submitted her resignation, according to a news release from the city on Friday, Jan. 27. Burlingame was hired as the city’s first female chief of police in December 2021. In her resignation letter to Suiter, Burlingame said she considered the year a...
