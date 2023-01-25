BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Anna’s Greek Restaurant has released the following public statement regarding an event held at the restaurant on Jan. 17:. “We would like to thank our community for your patience, while Anna’s Greek Restaurant analyzed the events that took place Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. We want to sincerely apologize for the atmosphere that was unintentionally created that led to the heightened emotions of individuals dining at Anna’s Greek Restaurant. We also want to extend our apologies to anyone else who has been emotionally or negatively affected by this controversial incident.

