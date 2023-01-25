AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:09 a.m. EST

How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online

The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Nine of the 10 best picture nominees had theatrical releases. Some of the films nominated across categories are still in theaters, only in limited release. But many are also available online to stream or procure as a digital rental now.

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping and requiring more transparency in ticket fees. Some suggested it may also be necessary to split Ticketmaster and concert promoter Live Nation, which merged in 2010. Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year. In mid-November, Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s upcoming stadium tour. The Justice Department has also opened an investigation into the breakdown.

Official: Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian government minister says rapper Ye could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to reports that the U.S. celebrity formerly known as Kanye West intends to visit his partner's family in Australia next week. Clare says he doesn’t know if Ye has applied for a visa but Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views. Ye recently praised Hitler in an interview and was suspended from Twitter after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye’s representative has not responded to AP's questions over whether he has married Australian Bianca Censori.

Monumental animal art infuses Chanel's gleaming couture show

PARIS (AP) — Art has returned to a glittering Chanel universe, with monumental animal sculptures gathering in the center of the runway-in-the-round for its Paris Fashion Week couture show. This season, designer Virginie Viard collaborated again with contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan who used a bestiary in house founder Coco Chanel’s apartment as the creative springboard for the carnival-like spring decor. Yet much as the animals — in wood, paper and cardboard — appeared simplified and monochrome, the Chanel collection itself contrasted dramatically as its sparkled with color and sequins in Tuesday's unusually vibrant display.

World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village

OMMEREN, Netherlands (AP) — A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt. It's all happening in a tiny Dutch village. Prospectors have descended on Ommeren wielding metal detectors, shovels and copies of the map on cellphones. They are trying to dig up a potential World War II trove based on the drawing that was first published on Jan. 3. So far nobody has reported finding anything. The village has a population of 715 and is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Amsterdam.

Police recover Guardians manager Francona's stolen scooter

CLEVELAND (AP) — The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona’s beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements were being made for Francona to pick it up Wednesday. The manager has been riding a scooter from his residence to Progressive Field for years. The 63-year-old Francona noticed his scooter was missing before attending a team event on Saturday.

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more. Six decades into his career, the Grammy-winning country icon is still going strong. He has a new album “I Don't Know a Thing About Love” coming in March and a documentary premiering at Sundance. Tickets for the April 29-30 shows go on sale this week.

Actor Adam Devine to reign as Bacchus LIV at 2023 Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of Mardi Gras’ signature carnival krewes will be led this year by actor and comedian Adam Devine. Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan announced Monday that Devine, of Waterloo, Iowa, will reign as king of the 2023 parade, which will roll through the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.” The theme of Bacchus’ 54th parade is “Throw Me Something, Mister!” It will feature 21 theme floats, including Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Coffee and Mr. Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras culminates on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California say they have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known. The search for Chung began after he failed to return from a hike Sunday on Mt. Baldy. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on the same mountain. Storms have coated the peak with heavy snow and ice and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.

Woman files suit accusing Mike Tyson of rape in early '90s

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has accused former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of raping her sometime in the early 1990s in a lawsuit filed in Albany, New York. The woman is suing for $5 million. She said Tyson raped her in a limousine after she met him at an Albany nightclub and that she has suffered from “physical, psychological and emotional injury” in the years since then. The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act. The act gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to file lawsuits over assaults from years ago. A message seeking comment from Tyson was sent to an agency that has represented him.