The Orlando Magic haven’t had much to smile about the past couple of seasons. They’ve missed the playoffs in nine of the last 11 seasons and are fully on track to make that ten of the last 12 seasons. They have been assembling a roster of some intriguing talent though headlined by Paolo Banchero who is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year this season. Another player who looks to be a part of the Magic future is Cole Anthony. Anthony gave Magic fans something to cheer about on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls when he threw down one of the top dunks of the season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO