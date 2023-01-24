ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvis’ earned 8 Oscar nominations — and is returning to select theaters. Here’s how to watch

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GWcJ_0kQM7I5Z00
Austin Butler poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, for “Elvis” at the Golden Globe Awards. “Elvis,” which has earned eight Oscar nominations, is returning to select theaters on Jan. 27. | Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

The Oscar nominations are out, and “Elvis” has racked up eight — including one for best movie and one for Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King of rock ’n’ roll, the Deseret News reported.

Here are some ways to watch the movie ahead of Oscars night on March 12.

Where to stream ‘Elvis’ movie

“Elvis” is currently streaming on HBO Max. Amazon Prime members who don’t have HBO Max can watch the film with a free 7-day HBO Max trial.

Viewers can also catch the film on Hulu — but HBO Max has to be a part of the Hulu plan.

“Elvis” is also available for digital rental or purchase on Amazon , Apple TV , Google Play, and Vudu , per Polygon .

Additionally, the film will return to the big screen for a limited time in select theaters nationwide starting Jan. 27 — and that includes several Megaplex theaters in Utah.

“Since its release in June, it has remained clear that Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ has real staying power with audiences of all ages, much like Elvis Presley’s own enduring popularity,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of domestic distribution, said in a news release .

“We congratulate Baz, Austin and everyone involved in making ‘Elvis’ on their much-deserved nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In light of this exciting news, we felt that fans of the film would appreciate another chance to celebrate this incredible cinematic achievement again by seeing it on the big screen.”

How did Lisa Marie Presley feel about the ‘Elvis’ movie?

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. She was invested in the film and had high praise — especially for actor Austin Butler’s portrayal of her father.

In May 2022 — about a month before “Elvis” initially hit theaters — Presley, still grieving the recent loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, posted on her Instagram account for the first time in over a year to share her love of the film.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” she wrote . “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Butler is up for an Oscar, but told The Hollywood Reporter that more than anything, he’s grateful he was able to spend time with and get to know Presley as he learned more about the life of her father over the course of three years.

“Nothing compares to that moment I looked in her (Lisa Marie’s) eyes after she first saw the film, where she told me how much it meant to her,” he told The Hollywood Reporter . “I’ll really cherish that for the rest of my life.”

Comments / 0

