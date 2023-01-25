Read full article on original website
3rd Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage
RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held in Rancho Mirage Saturday. The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa,...
MSWD Celebrates 70 Years of Service
Mission Springs Water District is turning 70! To celebrate this milestone, the District is inviting the public to a community event featuring children’s activities and games, face painting, music, dancing, community partner booths, food trucks/vendors, and of course, MSWD’s award-winning water, according to the press release. The event...
Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce to Host Police and Fire Luncheon
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The 12th annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon Thursday will highlight the departments’ accomplishments, goals and service professionals. The luncheon, sponsored by Eisenhower Health, is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 North Avenida Caballeros. Tickets to...
HOA Workshop To Explore Common Issues For Managers and Residents
Leaders, managers and residents of homeowners associations in Indio are invited to a free workshop on Saturday, February 11, to learn about management best practices, jurisdiction issues, and compliance with local and state regulations, according to the press release from the Coachella Valley Community Associations Institute. The free HOA Workshop...
Morongo Casino Plans Job Fairs in February
CABAZON (CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill 80 positions. The first event is scheduled for Feb. 7, followed by an additional fair on Feb. 28. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court.
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
Vision to Learn Helps Some CVUSD Students See for Free
Vision to Learn has helped dozens of Coachella Valley Unified School District students by giving the gift of clear sight. Since the 2022 – 2023 school year started, Vision to Learn has serviced at least three CVUSD elementary schools with eye exams and glasses. On January 24, the organization...
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marks 78 Years Since Auschwitz Liberation
Early afternoon on Friday, the community gathered at the Palm Desert Civic Park to stand together and remember the victims, but also honor the survivors and heroes of this dark chapter in history. Hosted by the Mensch International Foundation, speakers ranged from city leaders to locals, all there to remember...
Inland Empire Law Enforcement Agencies Announce “Death in Disguise” Fentanyl Campaign
Fentanyl: death in disguise. “The days of experimentation and recreational drug use, those days are over,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. Early Thursday, law enforcement officials from across the Inland Empire met in Riverside to announce their new campaign to highlight the dangers of this deadly drug.
Feds Join with Locals to Initiate `Death in Disguise’ Anti-Fentanyl Campaign
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – To combat the ongoing scourge of fentanyl and attempt to prevent a rising death rate connected to the synthetic drug, federal and local authorities Thursday initiated a “Death in Disguise” drug awareness campaign in Riverside. “It’s the number one cause of death (in the...
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Fifth Time in Seven Days
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1.1 cents to $4.423 Thursday, one day after recording its largest increase since Oct. 4, 2.6 cents. The average price has risen five of the past seven days and is 4.7 cents...
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
10 Residences Shelter-In-Place in Mecca Due To Ruptured Gas Line
(CNS) – A shelter-in-place order was established for 10 residences in Mecca Thursday after gas line was ruptured during construction in the area. Firefighters responded at around 2 p.m. to the 91000 block of Painted Canyon Court, where an exterior gas line had been ruptured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Single-Engine Plane Crashes During Forced Landing in French Valley
FRENCH VALLEY (CNS) – A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel...
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Mailing Drugs to Inmate
(CNS) – A woman was behind bars at the John Benoit Detention Center Thursday on suspicion of mailing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an inmate at the same correctional facility. Amy Buenrostro, 35, of Indio, was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics, willful harm to a child and smuggling...
