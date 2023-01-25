Read full article on original website
Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday. change,org Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School The post Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20 appeared first on KRDO.
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County School District preps for school closures
Douglas County School District is preparing to consolidate elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch area in 2026 due to declining enrollment, while looking to build new schools in surrounding neighborhoods. Superintendent Erin Kane and district staff presented plans to the school board on Jan. 24 addressing the drop in elementary...
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition
Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
KKTV
WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. WATCH: Colorado State Patrol addresses dangerous drivers after emergency vehicle was hit by motorist. Wildfire under control in Colorado Springs. Updated: 10 hours ago. KKTV 11 News...
KRDO
Academy District 20 finalizes new school start times for 2023-24 school year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs' largest school district is changing school start/end times for the 2023-24 school year. The district released a statement Tuesday announcing that the changes had been approved following a presentation to the Board of Education last week. The statement from the district said the...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
KKTV
WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp
Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
KKTV
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
Firefighters extinguish overnight fire on West Pikes Peak
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a structure fire that occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were on scene at 519 West Pikes Peak after receiving reports of ‘heavy’ fire showing from a detached structure. CSFD knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home. At this time, […]
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school in Pueblo is telling students not to come to school this week and learn online from home. Teachers tell 13 Investigates that the move to revert back to remote learning stems from a reoccurring animal problem on the school’s campus. Three separate teachers tell 13 Investigates dozens of The post Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
