Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday. change,org Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School The post Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County School District preps for school closures

Douglas County School District is preparing to consolidate elementary schools in the Highlands Ranch area in 2026 due to declining enrollment, while looking to build new schools in surrounding neighborhoods. Superintendent Erin Kane and district staff presented plans to the school board on Jan. 24 addressing the drop in elementary...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition

Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp

Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters extinguish overnight fire on West Pikes Peak

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a structure fire that occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were on scene at 519 West Pikes Peak after receiving reports of ‘heavy’ fire showing from a detached structure. CSFD knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home. At this time, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school in Pueblo is telling students not to come to school this week and learn online from home. Teachers tell 13 Investigates that the move to revert back to remote learning stems from a reoccurring animal problem on the school’s campus.  Three separate teachers tell 13 Investigates dozens of The post Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

