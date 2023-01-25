Read full article on original website
Tommy: Looking for a new restaurant to try?
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
wgno.com
King Cake Crawl & Taste Test in Metairie on Saturday
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s a theme park for King Cakes. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview of Lafreniere Park’s 2nd Annual King Cake Crawl and Contest. It’s Saturday, January 28 from noon to 5 pm. It’s a Lafreniere Park,...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29
With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
myneworleans.com
Where To Eat Before Heading to The Saenger
Broadway in New Orleans just released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season at The Saenger Theatre, and “Tina” the musical about Tina Turner is set to hit the stage next week. With that in mind, we thought this week the editor’s would pick their favorite pre-show eateries – all stars in their own right –
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
whereyat.com
Where To Get A Slice of King Cake in New Orleans | King Cake Available By The Slice in NOLA
King Cakes are a huge business. Even though they've been made for hundreds of years during carnival season, there's been a massive increase in king cake sales in recent years. Perhaps that's due to the amount of king cakes being shipped across the country and more people learning about them. Perhaps social media has made them more popular than ever. There have even been king cake cocktails and burgers! Whatever the cause, king cakes are king during January and February.
whereyat.com
Best Uptown New Orleans' Bars | Most Popular NOLA Uptown Bars
Whenever someone says that they want to visit New Orleans, they usually say that they're going to just visit The French Quarter. But any local will tell you that the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans is really one of the best places to spend a day or two in. From excellent St. Charles Avenue restaurants to unique Magazine Street boutiques, Uptown New Orleans has it all. The bars are especially fun to visit.
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
NOLA.com
Athena presents 'GrEights' at annual Mardi Gras merriment
Dazzling costumes, silver dresses and lively music highlighted the evening as the Krewe of Athena presented “Athena presents the GrEights” earlier in the season at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The krewe’s hoplites and flag bearers presented the pillars, and the first call of the...
NOLA.com
Queen Neptune selected at gala ball for Krewe of Bilge
The watery domain of King Neptune was the place to be recently when the Krewe of Bilge held their Carnival coronation ball at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell. The unique maritime Mardi Gras mélange hits the waves of Slidell later in the season to the theme "Rolling Through the Decades."
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans prepares for its first major parade weekend of the 2023 Carnival season, an New Orleans Police sergeant said she is ready to lead the krewe on its route through New Orleans East when it rolls on Sunday. Summer Turner, a 22-year NOPD veteran,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Opening Burger Restaurant In New Orleans
Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is coming to the Crescent City!
7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans
The historic city boasts of several iconic structures and sites that help people connect with the city’s rich history. There are also specially established places where residents and visitors can visit to gain more information and learn history that they were previously ignorant of with a chronological approach to the city’s history.
