Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
8 Eureka City Schools students honored for succeeding despite difficult circumstances
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka City Schools District honored eight students last week for succeeding in their education despite difficult circumstances. Each of the district's campuses nominated a student to win the Every Student Succeeding Award. "The Every Student Succeeding Program honors students who succeed despite difficult circumstances and...
Tax deadline extended to May 15 for storm victims
EUREKA, Calif. — Storm victims in many parts of California, including Humboldt and Mendocino counties, now have until May 15, 2023 to file tax returns and make payments. The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline on Jan. 10, for Californians affected by this winter's severe weather. Depending on the...
Five members of EPD promoted to commander, sergeant
EUREKA, Calif. — Five of the Eureka Poice Department's own have been promoted. Commander Greg Hill and Commander Leonard La France. La France both have been promoted to their new rank. Cmdr. Hill was previously a Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Sergeant while Cmdr. La France was previously a Community Safety...
Rio Dell community works to repair earthquake-damaged homes
RIO DELL, Calif. — While most of the rest of California has moved on from the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, many residents in Rio Dell and other hard-hit areas are still dealing with the aftermath. Construction workers remain hard at work in that area, repairing homes that saw damage...
Southern Humboldt woman arrested for vandalizing a Shelter Cove business and home
SHELTER COVE, Calif. — Earlier this week, a woman from Southern Humboldt was arrested for reportedly vandalizing a business and a home in Shelter Cove. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, employees at the business said 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley was "in distress" when she entered a business located along the 400 block of Machi Road at about 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
Giuntoli Lane off-ramp in Arcata closed this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Those driving northbound on Highway 101 to Valley West in Arcata will face the closure of the Giuntoli Lane off-ramp this weekend. According to Caltrans District 1, the off-ramp will be closed between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Caltrans is advising...
Man arrested in Willow Creek after meth, loaded gun discovered in car
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man on Jan. 25 after a search of his car reportedly revealed a gun and methamphetamine. According to the HCSO, deputies on patrol in Willow Creek noticed a car parked along Highway 299 just...
