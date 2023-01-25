Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Potential winter weather leaves crews with short turnaround to prepare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews across the Natural State are working around the clock to recover from recent snowfall and prepare for the potential of more winter weather in the forecast. Thousands of hours have been spent cleaning up the winter weather this week. Next week, a chance for winter...
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of 9 p.m., Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 40,339 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric...
Kait 8
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a Thursday afternoon crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 26 at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro near the Strawfloor Road exit. According to ArDOT, there were...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Kait 8
Winter storm knocks out power for most of Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost all of Stone County lost power after Tuesday night’s winter storm. Over 8,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark. Entergy crews have been working hard throughout the day and hope to have some areas restored by Thursday according to our content-sharing partner. Only half of the county’s power lines have been checked for damage due to the rural area can’t handle the heavy equipment. Entergy has to send teams out on foot to assess the damage and bring in special equipment.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Kait 8
Fast Break Friday Night (1/27/23)
Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night features rivalry games and conference matchups. Some of the rivalries in the spotlight are GCT at Paragould, Brookland at Westside, and Marmaduke at Rector. There’s also a couple Mississippi County clashes. 3A-3 leader Osceola hosts Gosnell, Manila is on the road at Rivercrest.
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
Kait 8
Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said it will begin as rain for many on Tuesday afternoon. He expects the rain to change to snow between 6 and 10 p.m. along and...
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Kait 8
Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep appearing throughout the county. Investigators finally received some answers and two charges have been filed. According to a social media post, on Jan. 20, a felony warrant was filed against Mason...
Kait 8
Black River Technical College receives $12,500 grant
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at a local technical college could soon see help with tuition and testing thanks to a large grant. The Black River Technical College (BRTC) Foundation has received a grant of $12,500 from the Gene HAAS Foundation. According to a social media post, the grant money...
