Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Dix Hills Man Charged With DWI in Crash That Injured Woman
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Brentwood
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
Fatal LIE Crash: ID Released For Selden Man Hit By 2 Vehicles After Exiting F-150 In Melville
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles when he stepped out of his pickup truck parked on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Melville.A man was driving a 2018 For…
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store
Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose
Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year. The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.
4 Nabbed After Attempted Home Burglary In Great Neck, Police Say
Four men are facing charges following an attempted break-in at a home located in an affluent neighborhood on Long Island. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Great Neck on Oxford Avenue, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 19...
Police: 3 people rescued from hole in front of Huntington Station home
They say they got a call around 6 a.m. that two men and a woman were inside a hole in the front yard of a home on West 10th Street.
Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway
A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just...
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
3 Rescued From Sinkhole in Huntington Station
Three people were rescued early Thursday morning after falling into a deep hole on the lawn of their West 10th Street home in Huntington Station. The three were treated at Huntington Hosptail for cuts and bruises and exposure in the cold air. Two of them Read More ...
Woodbury man charged with manslaughter
Nassau County Police have charged a Woodbury man with Vehicular Manslaughter after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Woodbury diner. According to detectives, on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:32 pm, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of the On Parade Diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, backed up and struck Joseph Devito, 61, of Wantagh, who had just exited the diner.
Arrest for weapons charge
Nassau County Police arrested a Woodbury man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun. According to police, on Thursday, January 19th at 10:05 pm officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) say they observed a man parked in a red Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Best Western located at 7940 Jericho Turnpike. As officers approached the vehicle, they say they observed the male drinking from a blue can of beer. According to police, during the investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun. Eric Headley, 28, was arrested without incident.
Man, 62, beaten, robbed in Queens playground; 4 sought
A 62-year-old man was beaten and robbed in a Queens playground, police said Friday as they searched for four suspects in last month’s attack.
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
