ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose

Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year. The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Officer Aids a Woman Give Birth to Baby on the Side of Sunrise Highway

A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer aided a North Bellport woman who gave birth to a baby girl on the side of Sunrise Highway this afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Wenk responded to a 911 call of a woman who delivered a baby in her car on the side of westbound Sunrise Highway, west of exit 50, at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Wenk found Diana Suarez had just delivered the baby girl.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

3 Rescued From Sinkhole in Huntington Station

Three people were rescued early Thursday morning after falling into a deep hole on the lawn of their West 10th Street home in Huntington Station. The three were treated at Huntington Hosptail for cuts and bruises and exposure in the cold air. Two of them Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
syossetadvance.com

Woodbury man charged with manslaughter

Nassau County Police have charged a Woodbury man with Vehicular Manslaughter after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Woodbury diner. According to detectives, on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:32 pm, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of the On Parade Diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, backed up and struck Joseph Devito, 61, of Wantagh, who had just exited the diner.
WOODBURY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Arrest for weapons charge

Nassau County Police arrested a Woodbury man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun. According to police, on Thursday, January 19th at 10:05 pm officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) say they observed a man parked in a red Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Best Western located at 7940 Jericho Turnpike. As officers approached the vehicle, they say they observed the male drinking from a blue can of beer. According to police, during the investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun. Eric Headley, 28, was arrested without incident.
WOODBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy