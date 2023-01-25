PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown earlier this week has been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. Police said 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is in custody.Charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime are approved for Rodgers, police said.According to police, Rodgers fatally stabbed 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia in a third-floor bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday.Algheraibi was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO