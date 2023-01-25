Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
wflx.com
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and the death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing the video Friday: shock, anger, sadness. A former FBI agent and current defense attorney, the CEO of the Urban League of Palm...
wflx.com
Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting
Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up. Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to 50 years for dismembering woman after her fatal overdose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia to hide her death from an overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg,...
Georgia woman wanted for fatal stabbing in Germantown arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown earlier this week has been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. Police said 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is in custody.Charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime are approved for Rodgers, police said.According to police, Rodgers fatally stabbed 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia in a third-floor bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday.Algheraibi was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
Feds investigate Florida nursing schools that sold thousands of fake diplomas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal investigators are warning healthcare facilities nationwide after uncovering a scheme that sold thousands of fake diplomas to people looking to work as nurses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prosecutors said this involved three nursing schools in South Florida. More than two dozen...
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
wflx.com
Head of Palm Beach Co. Black Caucus thinks relations better here than in Memphis
Among the many who are watching the events in Memphis over the alleged police brutality that led to the death of one man is Richard Ryles, head of the Palm Beach County Black Caucus. "I think that any of us who've lived in this country over the last 30 years...
wflx.com
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month. The shooting on Jan. 16 killed Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter. "I'm going...
wflx.com
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops
The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is resonating with the South Florida community as he lost his life after a traffic stop. Members of the local organization Inner City Innovators spoke with WPTV, sharing their concerning experiences with traffic stops. The group is all about mentoring youth and keeping them...
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
Man arrested in Jared Bridegan’s murder, State Attorney said the suspect didn’t act alone
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Wednesday an arrest has been made in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4 Jared Bridegan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Nelson said Henry Tenon, 61, has...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Vows Life Sentence For Rainbow Fentanyl Dealers Targeting Kids
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised Thursday that the state of Florida would deem possessing fentanyl or other drugs made to resemble candy a first-degree felony and send those targeting children with such fentanyl to prison for life. DeSantis said during a “Preserving Law &
Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton
A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
niceville.com
Convicted Florida felon found with drugs, guns, sentenced to over 10 years
TAMPA, Fla. – An armed Florida methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drug and firearms offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell sentenced Michael James Staton, 30, of Wachula,...
Execution Date Set in 1990 Murder
Gov. DeSantis has Signed Death Warrant for Donald David Dillbeck
