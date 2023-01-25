ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

wflx.com

Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting

Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Philly

Georgia woman wanted for fatal stabbing in Germantown arrested, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown earlier this week has been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. Police said 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is in custody.Charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime are approved for Rodgers, police said.According to police, Rodgers fatally stabbed 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia in a third-floor bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday.Algheraibi was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
GEORGIA STATE
wflx.com

Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest

Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month. The shooting on Jan. 16 killed Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter. "I'm going...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mother and son die in head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton

A mother and son are both dead following a head-on collision with another driver in Boca Raton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Polo, 36, was driving his 66-year old mother, Elizabeth Polo, eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Florida Turnpike entrance a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday when a westbound driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the ...
BOCA RATON, FL

