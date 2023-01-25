Teacher's union report finds safety a high priority for educators 02:25

The state teacher's union has released its annual "state of education" report information that will help guide their priorities for this legislative session.

Educators point to issues around funding, staff shortages and safety.

"The fact that two-thirds of educators are worried about a mass shooting in their workplace in their school that's an alarming statistic," Aime Baca-Ohelert said.

Baca-Ohelert is the president of the Colorado Educators Association. In their annual report surveying their nearly 40 thousand members, nearly half believe increased mental health support for staff and for students to address safety concerns.

It's an issue that representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet has identified as a priority as well.

"This year's bill is a bill to create an opportunity for schools to opt into a mental health evaluation program for their students it would be an in-person screener by a third party think about the person coming into do your hearing or eye screening, this would be that third party intervention that would do that screening," State Rep. Michaelson Jenet said.

In addition to the concerns around safety, most teachers the union represents believe the teacher shortage is getting worse.

Those considering leaving the teaching field say increased workload coupled with low pay is contributing to their decision.

Baca-Ohelert says they'll be pushing the state to invest more in education.

"We also know we have to look to long-term systemic solutions like looking at bringing in more revenue to the state through a potential ballot measure," Baca-Ohelert said.

If you would like to take a close look at the full state of education report, you can find it here.

