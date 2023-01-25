ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher's union report finds safety a high priority for educators

By Karen Morfitt
 4 days ago

The state teacher's union has released its annual "state of education" report information that will help guide their priorities for this legislative session.

Educators point to issues around funding, staff shortages and safety.

"The fact that two-thirds of educators are worried about a mass shooting in their workplace in their school that's an alarming statistic," Aime Baca-Ohelert said.

Baca-Ohelert is the president of the Colorado Educators Association. In their annual report surveying their nearly 40 thousand members, nearly half believe increased mental health support for staff and for students to address safety concerns.

It's an issue that representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet has identified as a priority as well.

"This year's bill is a bill to create an opportunity for schools to opt into a mental health evaluation program for their students it would be an in-person screener by a third party think about the person coming into do your hearing or eye screening, this would be that third party intervention that would do that screening," State Rep. Michaelson Jenet said.

In addition to the concerns around safety, most teachers the union represents believe the teacher shortage is getting worse.

Those considering leaving the teaching field say increased workload coupled with low pay is contributing to their decision.

Baca-Ohelert says they'll be pushing the state to invest more in education.

"We also know we have to look to long-term systemic solutions like looking at bringing in more revenue to the state through a potential ballot measure," Baca-Ohelert said.

If you would like to take a close look at the full state of education report, you can find it here.

CBS Denver

Hundreds of students attend annual Colorado Youth Diversity Conference

Over 800 students from across the state and beyond attended the annual Colorado Youth Diversity Conference on Saturday. Eaglecrest High School senior, Etsub Worku, is one of the students, who attended the event. She's also a student board member for the nonprofit Colorado chapter. "Obviously we are the future. At the end of the day, the world is going to be in our hands in a couple of years," Worku said. "It's just a way for us to meet other people, talk about the problems we see in our community, and how to be a part of the solution." Worku and the students...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse introduces bill to help unhoused veterans

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced a bill to help unhoused veterans find work. The Veteran Jobs Training Act would increase funding for the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program. The program expands job training and placement services for veterans. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, the HVRP program is the only federal grant to focus exclusively on competitive employment for unhoused veterans."No veteran should be without a place to call home. This program provides critical resources to ensure that the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve our country have access to programs that ensure their ability to support themselves and their families upon returning from service," said Neguse.Since 1988, the U.S. Department of Labor has utilized the program to offer job counseling, resume preparation, and job placement for former service members. This bill would increase the funding from $60 million to $75 million a year. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmakers unveil bill to make auto theft a felony

State lawmakers in Colorado unveiled a bill to make auto theft a felony. Both Democrats and Republicans say the penalties would be stiff. Over the last three years, there has been a 131% increase in car thefts. Just last year, that cost the state about $379 million. Another bill getting attention could help with buying concert tickets. Lawmakers hope the event ticketing bill will stop businesses from hiding fees for tickets. "A lot of artists just want their fans to be able to come to see their show and they are upset they can't get tickets. So this is going to put more transparency into that process," said Democrat Robert Rodriguez representing District 32. Another bill that has reached the floor would try to keep rent more affordable. The plan would give cities and towns more tools to learn what the appropriate price for housing is so they can stop people from overcharging for rent. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Antisemitic incidents on the rise in Colorado in recent years

Eighty-five percent of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope. That's the latest finding of the Anti-Defamation League, which made that finding in a recent survey. That number is significantly higher in the last few years; in 2019, the ADL found 61% of Americans believed at least one anti-Jewish trope.  It's also the highest rate of belief in anti-Jewish tropes the ADL has found in decades."The trope measures the classic conspiracy theories that have been leveled against Jews for generations about power, control, greed," said Scott Levin, Regional Director of ADL Mountain States Region in an interview with CBS News...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Late Colorado House minority leader Hugh McKean honored at state Capitol

Hugh McKean, the late House Minority Leader at the Colorado state Legislature, was honored at the state Capitol on Friday. He was found dead last October at his home in Loveland. The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed that McKean, 55, died of a heart attack.McKean's family joined senators and representatives in a remembrance ceremony on Friday. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Doctor admits "unprofessional conduct" in giving ivermectin to COVID patients

The Colorado Medical Board has disciplined a family physician in western Colorado, Dr. Scott Eric Rollins, for prescribing ivermectin to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing FDA approved COVID-19 treatments. Ivermectin is not FDA approved for use on humans to address COVID-19.Rollins, whose practice is in Grand Junction, admitted to "unprofessional conduct" and agreed that his medical license would be placed on indefinite probation until he complies with terms laid out by the medical board.Rollins did not respond to multiple calls and electronic messages sent by CBS News...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March

Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jan. 6 rioter who admitted spraying Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced

Washington – The New Jersey man who admitted to spraying U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom packed with Sicknick's colleagues and fellow officers. "I don't know what got into you," said federal Judge Thomas Hogan, as he imposed the yearslong prison sentence on Julian Khater, "somehow you got determined to push your way through the crowd."Hogan also fined Khater $10,000. Sicknick died of natural causes a day after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault, the D.C. medical examiner's...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires earlier

A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control.A proposal that legislators will discuss in a hearing Thursday would create a $2 million pilot program to station cameras on mountaintops in high-risk locations. An artificial intelligence program developed by a private company would analyze the images from cameras with 10-mile (about 16-kilometer) radiuses with the aim of detecting something that could signal the start of a blaze.It is part of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jared Polis on Trump, 2024 and how to handle classified documents

Denver — Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has mixed feelings about former President Donald Trump's third run for the presidency. "As a Democrat, we obviously salivate at the prospect of being able to defeat President Trump again. But as an American, I'd like to see a healthier body politic and would love to see somebody who believes in our Constitution, our system of governance and believes in the integrity of elections on both side of the aisle," Polis said in an interview with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout."The Colorado governor, who was reelected by a nearly 20-point...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New rules will expand how water can be reused in Colorado

Water is already a scarce commodity in the West, but if Colorado keeps growing we are going to need even more. One source could be treating reused drinking water. It's a scenario water providers and the state are already planning for. "We're kind of forecasting to the future listening to utilities," said Tyson Ingels, Lead Drinking Water Engineer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "As the decades have unfolded stakeholders have asked that the state health department consider adopting rules around the safe reuse of treated wastewater as a new water source." It's not something that will likely happen...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CPS sends reminder on Move-Over Law after multiple vehicles struck

Colorado State Patrol has issued a reminder on the Move-Over Law after multiple emergency vehicles were struck within a week.Authorities say, two CSP vehicles and one CDOT vehicle were struck by drivers while on the side of the road. There were minor injuries reported. Officials are reminding drivers of the law to move over or slow down while emergency personnel is parked on the side of the road and keep an eye for first responders. Last year, 50 first responders died across the U.S. as result of being struck by vehicles. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that that the cake Autumn Scardina requested from Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop, which was to be pink with blue frosting, is not a form of speech.It also found that the state law that makes it illegal to refuse to provide services to people based on protected...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CSP trooper recounts "close call" after driver plows into patrol vehicle

Nine months after becoming a trooper, Cameron Gill had a close call while investigating a wreck on C470 near Santa Fe. "I hear skid marks and then the rear of my vehicle was collided by another vehicle that was attempting to pass," he said. He was already out of his car, luckily, and was OK, but in other cases, troopers or Colorado Department of Transportation workers have been injured or killed doing their jobs. "It's causing a fear of employees to be on the road," said CDOT's deputy director of operations Bob Fifer. In the past week, two CSP cars and a CDOT vehicle...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Two regions of Colorado struggling to recover from drought

While a large area of Colorado continues to recover from years of drought, two small parts of the state are seeing little to no progress in that regard.The northeast and southeast corners remain in extreme drought conditions, and there's concern the brutally dry landscape will only get worse.On the plains of southeast Colorado, life is rarely easy, but for the Hendricks family, a new challenge plays out every day.Harmony Hendricks, whose parents own the property, feels it while watering their dozens of goats and chickens. Each drop comes from water tanks they haul in from nearby Springfield since their well...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man crossing street with walker dies in area where speed bumps denied

Speed bumps, or speed humps, are designed to slow down traffic. Jefferson County residents were trying to get them placed on the 7400 block of South Alkire Street in the Ken Caryl area for months. But then on Jan. 17, a man using a walker was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mountain Gate community.Gail Clark has been helping with the fight to get help from the county."One of the places that we requested speed bumps was right here, which I believe would have prevented (the tragedy) and would've been just enough for the vehicle to see this...
KEN CARYL, CO
