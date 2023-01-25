ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Tucker: Gun lobby grows bolder even as violence escalates

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

This awful story won’t generate the weeks’ worth of headlines prompted by the 6-year-old who shot his teacher, but it should: A 14-year-old Texas girl has been charged with murder for shooting an 11-year-old boy. She was firing at another 14-year-old girl, with whom she had been arguing. She missed, hitting the boy, according to Dallas police.

Vashunte Settles, mother of the dead child (her daughter was the actual target), said she hopes her profound grief can serve as a lesson. “Take this story and do something productive with it. Let my son not have died in vain and let this save somebody else’s child,” she said.

If only. I understand Settles’ reaction — the impulse to grasp for some palliative, the need for a balm for her anguish. But her hope is for naught. Nothing will change.

The United States is in the grips of a gun madness that seems unending, a strange malady that outruns reason, outlasts grief, outstrips sanity. Decades into horrifying mass shootings, routine classroom lockdowns and daily gun deaths, politicians cower before the gun lobby while jurists claim the sanctity of a Second Amendment they deliberately misread. Not only has the fever not broken, but it is spreading throughout the land, hotter and more deadly.

In Alabama, as one example, Darius Miles, a college basketball player, and Michael Lynn Davis have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Her family members say she was shot dead because she had refused the advances of a man trying to flirt with her.

In New Mexico, as another example, police have arrested Solomon Pena, a defeated Republican candidate for state legislature, in connection with several shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials. Pena, who trumpeted the Big Lie about election fraud and had already served time in prison when he ran for office, allegedly hired others to fire rounds at the homes of Democrats, including state Senator Linda Lopez, who has said that she found bullet holes in her daughter’s room.

Instead of ceding a few modest regulations — waiting periods and background checks before firearms purchases — the gun lobby has insisted on pushing further into abyss, toward a dystopia in which no one is safe. Its spokespeople and lobbyists fight against laws that would hold adults responsible when their children shoot someone with weapons that were not properly stored. Six-year-olds don’t have the capacity to understand the harm they can inflict with a firearm, and young teenagers lack impulse control. Still, the gun lobby insists that 18-year-olds should be able to buy weapons even though the law declares them too young to drink.

Several states, including my home state of Alabama, have dropped the requirement for a permit for gun owners to conceal the weapon they carry. The gun lobby wants that for every state.

It’s hard to know what to make of a culture in which this madness has become the norm. The United States has descended into a frightening and chaotic society in which children kill other children (and themselves), classrooms are danger zones and disgruntled workers with firearms take out their anger on their colleagues.

And we allow this. We are more upset over the price of eggs and gasoline than we are over the more than 2,000 gun deaths already this year. That’s right: More than 2,000 people have been killed by firearms — more than 1,000 of them suicides — in a year only just begun. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have already been 33 mass shootings, defined as shootings in which at least four people have been shot.

No other nation in the developed world has this level of gun violence. It seems that America is, indeed, exceptional.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

