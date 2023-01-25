Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashford 58, Emmanuel Christian 16
Athens 71, Oakwood Adventist Academy 12
Auburn 65, Smiths Station 27
Beauregard 47, LaFayette 17
Belgreen 64, Vina 36
Berry 55, Holy Spirit 35
Beulah 49, Randolph County 45
Bibb County 53, Tuscaloosa Academy 30
Bob Jones 64, Austin 20
Brilliant 63, Hackleburg 35
Carbon Hill 39, Curry 36
Catholic-Montgomery 68, B.T. Washington 31
Central Coosa 39, Thorsby 28
Central-Florence 53, Brooks 51
Central-Phenix City 70, Opelika 24
Chelsea 60, Spain Park 12
Cherokee County 52, White Plains 34
Chilton County 59, Calera 34
Clay-Chalkville 63, Pinson Valley 25
Cornerstone Christian 55, Clay Christian 7
Covenant Christian 41, Sheffield 29
Cullman 50, Decatur 30
Daphne 49, Fairhope 39
Davidson 52, Alma Bryant 25
Deshler 73, Rogers 46
Douglas 37, Southside-Gadsden 34
Elba 59, Brantley 31
Elkmont 52, Wilson 37
Enterprise 40, Carroll-Ozark 38
Eufaula 46, Rehobeth 18
Fairview 53, Holly Pond 31
Florala 42, Kinston 41
Geneva 47, Andalusia 41
Geneva County 57, Cottonwood 55
Georgiana 72, Red Level 64
Gulf Shores 45, Elberta 4
Guntersville 69, Boaz 41
Hamilton 60, Dora 26
Handley 48, Talladega 41
Hewitt-Trussville 77, Oak Mountain 22
Highland Home 55, Pike Liberal Arts 21
Hillcrest 66, Central-Tuscaloosa 37
Holt 46, West Blocton 21
Homewood 67, Jackson Olin 18
Hoover 49, Vestavia Hills 45
Houston Academy 49, Northside Methodist 18
Hueytown 50, Bessemer City 39
Huntsville 32, Albertville 21
Isabella 56, B.B. Comer 53
J.U. Blacksher 38, Sweet Water 31
Jackson 55, Satsuma 29
Jacksonville 75, Cleburne County 38
Jacksonville Christian 62, Cedar Bluff 54
James Clemens 68, Florence 57
Jasper 45, Hartselle 30
Jeff Davis 38, Pike Road 35
Jefferson Christian Academy 60, Talladega County Central 47
LAMP 29, Bullock County 28
Lanett 70, Reeltown 22
Leroy 54, McIntosh 26
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 43, Woodville 38
Loretto, Tenn. 65, Lauderdale County 59
Marbury 87, Elmore County 30
Mars Hill Bible 66, Hatton 35
McAdory 50, Brookwood 21
Midfield 57, Childersburg 52
Monroe County 53, Excel 23
Montevallo 41, Shelby County 17
Muscle Shoals 67, Columbia 32
Northridge 49, Paul Bryant 42
Northside 43, Oak Grove 25
Ohatchee 52, Glencoe 44
Opp 46, Daleville 22
Oxford 65, Fort Payne 25
Pell City 46, Woodlawn 40
Phil Campbell 41, Tharptown 32
Pike County 68, New Brockton 41
Plainview 73, Sand Rock 46
Pleasant Grove 65, Fairfield 40
Prattville Christian Academy 67, Wilcox Central 27
Priceville 61, Arab 47
R.C. Hatch 33, Greensboro 24
Ranburne 56, Woodland 30
Randolph School 51, Whitesburg Christian 35
Saint Bernard Prep 45, Cullman Christian 22
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 45, Chickasaw 11
Samson 60, Wicksburg 30
Skyline 69, Athens Bible 25
Southeastern 63, Appalachian 50
Spanish Fort 63, Robertsdale 45
St. James 57, Montgomery Academy 18
St. John Paul II Catholic 58, Madison County 35
St. Michael Catholic 58, Bayside Academy 27
St. Paul’s 53, LeFlore 40
Straughn 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 10
Sulligent 58, South Lamar 9
T.R. Miller 41, Escambia County 31
Tallassee 37, Valley 36
Theodore 53, Murphy 34
Thompson 49, Tuscaloosa County 48
UMS-Wright 53, Orange Beach 44
Valley Head 70, Fyffe 60
Victory Chr. 43, Ragland 21
West Morgan 44, Brewer 42
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 39, Vincent 33
Williamson 51, B.C. Rain 7
Winfield 47, Oakman 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
