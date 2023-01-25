Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 51, Green Mountain Union 30
Bellows Falls Union 60, Rivendell, N.H. 31
Blue Mountain Union 52, Danville 28
Burr & Burton Academy 39, Mount Anthony Union 25
Enosburg Falls 44, Missisquoi Valley Union 36
Hartford 55, Springfield 49
Harwood Union 59, Lyndon Institute 56
Hazen Union 71, Winooski 29
Lake Region Union 40, Oxbow Union 32
Lamoille Union 46, Peoples Academy 45
Middlebury Union 51, Vergennes Union 47
Milton 32, Williamstown 31
Montpelier 54, Randolph Union 26
North Country Union 51, Colchester 16
Northfield 48, Twinfield Union 14
Poultney 33, Mount St. Joseph Academy 23
Proctor 48, Mill River Union 30
Richford 44, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 28
U-32 38, Spaulding 31
Windsor 56, Thetford Academy 42
