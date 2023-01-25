ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 51, Green Mountain Union 30

Bellows Falls Union 60, Rivendell, N.H. 31

Blue Mountain Union 52, Danville 28

Burr & Burton Academy 39, Mount Anthony Union 25

Enosburg Falls 44, Missisquoi Valley Union 36

Hartford 55, Springfield 49

Harwood Union 59, Lyndon Institute 56

Hazen Union 71, Winooski 29

Lake Region Union 40, Oxbow Union 32

Lamoille Union 46, Peoples Academy 45

Middlebury Union 51, Vergennes Union 47

Milton 32, Williamstown 31

Montpelier 54, Randolph Union 26

North Country Union 51, Colchester 16

Northfield 48, Twinfield Union 14

Poultney 33, Mount St. Joseph Academy 23

Proctor 48, Mill River Union 30

Richford 44, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 28

U-32 38, Spaulding 31

Windsor 56, Thetford Academy 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy