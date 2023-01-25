Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 85, Sidney 39
Beach, N.D. 44, Wibaux 30
Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26
Bozeman 49, Belgrade 45
Clark Fork, Idaho 50, Noxon 41
Dillon 61, Livingston 35
Fairfield 52, East Helena 24
Fairview 48, Richey-Lambert 36
Havre 59, Malta 50
Helena Capital 44, Missoula Sentinel 42
Huntley Project 85, Roundup 9
Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62
Missoula Big Sky 38, Kalispell Glacier 21
Polson 55, St. Ignatius 54
Scobey 41, Lustre Christian 22
Twin Bridges 58, Sheridan 18
Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
