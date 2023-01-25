ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 85, Sidney 39

Beach, N.D. 44, Wibaux 30

Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26

Bozeman 49, Belgrade 45

Clark Fork, Idaho 50, Noxon 41

Dillon 61, Livingston 35

Fairfield 52, East Helena 24

Fairview 48, Richey-Lambert 36

Havre 59, Malta 50

Helena Capital 44, Missoula Sentinel 42

Huntley Project 85, Roundup 9

Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62

Missoula Big Sky 38, Kalispell Glacier 21

Polson 55, St. Ignatius 54

Scobey 41, Lustre Christian 22

Twin Bridges 58, Sheridan 18

Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Battle scores 32, Montana St. beats Sacramento St. 72-65

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Raequan Battle’s 32 points led Montana State over Sacramento State 72-65 on Saturday. Battle was 9-of-18 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Hornets (12-10, 5-4) were led by Zach Chappell, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Sacramento State also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Callum McRae. In addition, Cameron Wilbon finished with 10 points and two blocks. Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Northern Arizona while Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Thomas scores 25, Montana knocks off Portland State 73-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dischon Thomas’ 25 points helped Montana defeat Portland State 73-67 on Saturday. Thomas also contributed six assists and three blocks for the Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan and Josh Vazquez added 17 points apiece. Cameron Parker led the Vikings (9-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Jorell Saterfield. Hunter Woods also had 11 points and two steals. These two teams both play Thursday. Montana hosts Northern Colorado while Portland State hosts Idaho.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy