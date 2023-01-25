Read full article on original website
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy provide final updates ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach...
Why the 49ers Worry Me Ahead of the NFC Championship Game
This is something special. You can already feel it in the air. This weekend, with the scope of the NFL season boiled down to two games, there's no hint of fraudulence left. There's no frisky underdog just hoping to make some noise. On Sunday, we're going to witness two heavyweight fights, one juggernaut against another for control of each conference, no love lost between the contestants.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers/Eagles NFC Championship Preview
(Episode 210) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi discuss the post-season award nominees, which 49ers will take home hardware, the concerns heading into Philadelphia, what the 49ers can and need to do to secure a berth in the Super Bowl, game predictions, and more!. The audio for the...
49ers’ Nick Bosa gets support from elite rival DE before NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, with the victor punching a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, where they'll play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. To reach that status, the 49ers are...
The past does not matter in 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in a highly-anticipated NFC Championship Game on Sunday, which marks a matchup between the two most complete rosters in the NFL. However, the paths that each team took to reach their final destination were completely different, as the 49ers...
49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell miss second consecutive practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aside from tackle Trent Williams returning from his veteran day off, nothing changed compared to Wednesday's practice participation report. Two 49ers running backs sat out...
“Zero” chance Christian McCaffrey misses 49ers-Eagles, says the RB
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice on Thursday, which means he'll have missed two consecutive practices due to a calf contusion. It's something everyone around the NFL media world is keeping an eye on this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
49ers-Eagles: Brock Purdy comforted in knowing he has talented supporting cast
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 7-0 as a starter. You can even throw in his first extended action if you want, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during Week 13 and leading the team to a dominating win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy's toughest task quickly...
49ers ‘starving’ for Super Bowl win, say George Kittle and Trent Williams
The San Francisco 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday. According to tight end George Kittle, you probably couldn't tell by how he and his teammates were flying around. The 49ers are eager to get to Sunday and are doing everything they can to ensure they are sufficiently prepared for their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Podcast: Why Rohan Chakravarthi predicts the Eagles to beat the 49ers
Rohan Chakravarthi and Chris Polo preview the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Eagles. The Niners are back in the NFC title game for the second straight season. How can they make it back to the Super Bowl?. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...
Podcast: Battle For The NFC Throne: 49ers vs. Eagles
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez preview the 49ers vs Eagles game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on the latest episode of "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo says Super Bowl return ‘still up in the air’
The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That wasn't unexpected. The chances of the former starter suiting up for Sunday's playoff bout, backing up rookie Brock Purdy, were slim. "Yeah, it's just been an outside chance...
How the 49ers need to adjust with a limited Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers faced some unfortunate news this week as starting running back Christian McCaffrey was a non-participant in two of the week's three practices, although he was present on Friday and ultimately taken off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, running back...
Report: 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans a “top candidate” for Texans head coach job; 2 sides to meet again next week
On Thursday, it was reported that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' head coach job. The Broncos interviewed Ryans on January 19. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Ryans is also a "top candidate" for the Houston Texans'...
“He played a veteran playoff game”: How 49ers QB Brock Purdy impressed Steve Young
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is now 7-0 as a starter, not including his Week 13 efforts after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo and leading the team to a win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have faced two playoff opponents, and Purdy has done everything necessary to secure his...
49ers’ Fred Warner on potentially winning a Super Bowl: “It would mean everything”
The San Francisco 49ers are a win away from returning to the Super Bowl. The team got there during the 2019 season but failed to hold onto a lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they have an opportunity to make amends for that heartbreaking defeat. Fred Warner was on...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan voices opinion on neutral-site conference championship games
Last week, Pro Football Talk reported that the NFL has at least looked into the possibility of holding conference championship games at neutral sites, much like what the league dues with the Super Bowl and what college football does with bowl games. "Within the league office, the interest in neutral-site...
WR Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have chip on their shoulder after recent playoff losses
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner facing off against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This is a stage familiar for the 49ers, as they've made the NFC Championship...
Where do 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank amongst playoff WRs?
The wide receiver position has become one of the most talented in the NFL, with an influx of talent coming from the draft each year, making it no surprise that there are some high-caliber wideouts remaining in the playoffs. Each of the four teams remaining(San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas...
