ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers Worry Me Ahead of the NFC Championship Game

This is something special. You can already feel it in the air. This weekend, with the scope of the NFL season boiled down to two games, there's no hint of fraudulence left. There's no frisky underdog just hoping to make some noise. On Sunday, we're going to witness two heavyweight fights, one juggernaut against another for control of each conference, no love lost between the contestants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell miss second consecutive practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aside from tackle Trent Williams returning from his veteran day off, nothing changed compared to Wednesday's practice participation report. Two 49ers running backs sat out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

“Zero” chance Christian McCaffrey misses 49ers-Eagles, says the RB

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice on Thursday, which means he'll have missed two consecutive practices due to a calf contusion. It's something everyone around the NFL media world is keeping an eye on this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy