Mild winter caused no ice for Tobyhanna Ice Harvest
Monroe County(WOLF) — People throughout northeast P-A joined officials with the Tobyhanna Ice Harvest as they celebrated the festival's 30th anniversary today. However, the weather did not cooperated so much this year resulting in no ice to harvest from one Monroe County lake. “Actually the first year we cut...
Photos: Snow begins to fall across northeastern PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Snow is beginning to blanket the northern tier of our area, with more snow projected to be on the way. Check out some of the photos sent in by our Eyewitness News crews from around the region. Snow was covering the roads in the Electric City by 10:00 a.m. Scranton with […]
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Live updates: PennDOT lifts vehicle and speed limit restrictions on roadways
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but melt quickly
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
CBS21: WEATHER WATCH DAY TOMORROW
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a brisk WNW breeze which will gust into the 30s at times. Clouds thicken again tonight as another system heads our way... this one will be more wintry!. WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH...
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
Milton Area School District closes Thursday due to gun threat
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — The Milton Area School District closed today after school officials were made aware of a threat that a student was going to bring a gun to school. According to a release by the district, the threat came to light this morning at 12:25 AM...
Schuylkill Haven School District goes on lockdown due to nearby police incident
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A police chase near the Schuylkill Haven School District caused the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning. According to Skook News, Superintendent Shawn Fitpatrick says parents were notified of the incident around 11:30 AM. He says the district was notified by Schuylkill...
Sherma-Con premieres in Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg, Monroe Co. — The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg hosted the first Sherma-Con today. The non-profit organization wanted to bring something that the community could enjoy. The convention featured tabletop games, video games and over 20 vendors. Dan Romagno & Jacob Grieco, creators of Sherma-Con the event was a...
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
$1M PA Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Puff Tobacco […]
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
The mayor of Lock Haven called the prospect of losing a traditional community hospital “scary.”
Catalytic converter thefts reported in Union County
Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County. Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township. A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
