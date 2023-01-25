ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 01-25-2023

By Sylvia Chen
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

James Johnson, 38, was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing, violation of ordinary: possession of a knife, and possession of a class B drug at 12:32 p.m. Monday.

Candise Walker, was arrested for larceny under $1,200, disorderly conduct, possession of a class B drug, and possession of a class A drug at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:38 a.m. Monday at 56 Sanderson Ave.

A report of a shoplifting at 9:56 p.m. Monday at 780 Lynnway; at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at 65 Boston St.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:14 a.m. Monday at 444 Essex St.; at 2:17 p.m. Monday on Casco Road;  at 3:12 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Franklin Street and Hanover Street; at 3:15 p.m. Monday on Lawton Avenue; at 3:23 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bennett Street and Elmwood Avenue; at 3:29 p.m. Monday at 233 Western Avenue; at 3:41 p.m. Monday at 92 Hamilton Avenue; at 3:44 p.m. Monday at 90 South St.; at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 25 Hamilton Ave.; at 4:37 p.m. Monday at 460 Lynnway; at 4:48 p.m. Monday at 200 Walnut St.;  at 5:51 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lawton Avenue and Rogers Avenue; at 8:03 a.m. at Tuesday at 100 Brookline St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 3:01 p.m. Monday at 131 Myrtle St; at 5:03 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Baker Street and Brimblecom Street; at 6:03 p.m. Monday at 117 Boston St.; at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday at 501 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:02 p.m. Monday on lynnway; at 5:12 p.m. Monday at 9 Ocean St.

MARBLEHEAD

Theft

A report of breaking and entering a structure at 4:29 a.m. Monday on Crown Way.

A report of a larceny at 2:14 p.m. on Intrepid Circle.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:32 p.m. on Baldwin Road.; at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Cottage Street and Rowland Street.

PEABODY

Summons

Randy Vittini, 39, of 89 Endicott St. Apt. #1, Peabody was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle after suspension of license at 1:21 a.m. Monday at 63 Foster St.

Fraud

A report of fraud at 8:27 a.m. Monday at 4 Technology Drive.; at 9:56 a.m. Monday at 50 Warren St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:56 p.m. Monday at 210M Andover St. Anna Insurasti of 16 Adams St., Lynn will be summonsed for Larceny by False Pretense.

A report of a larceny at 9:41 p.m. Monday at 7 lake Shore Road.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. Monday on Casco Road.; at 2:51 p.m. Monday at 56 Washington St.; at 3:24 p.m. Monday at 46 Goodale St.; at 3:31 p.m. Monday at 85 Andover St.; at 3:41 p.m. Monday at 74 Washington St.; at 3:46 p.m. Monday at RTE 128 North; at 3:59 p.m. Monday at 232 Newbury St.; at 4:10 p.m. Monday at 28 Baldwin St.; at 4:15 p.m. Monday at 52A Pine St.; at 4:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Casco Road; at 4:22 p.m. Monday at 36 Sutton St.; at 4:34 p.m. Monday at 6 Centennial Drive; at 4:52 p.m. Monday on Tonika Court; at 5:33 p.m. Monday at 91 R Lynnfield St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. Monday at 225 Central St.; at 3:28 p.m. Monday at 298 Lincoln Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at 78 Elm St.; at 10:43 a.m. Sunday at 6 Vine St.; at 2:39 p.m. Sunday at 1449 Broadway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 7:05 p.m. Monday. The walk-in reports an employee theft.

Itemlive.com

