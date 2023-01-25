ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews

The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

BOSTON — (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, completing a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown...
Donovan says time ticking to save Ball's season

During the first week of Chicago Bulls training camp, coach Billy Donovan said the best approach mentally for his team regarding Lonzo Ball was to prepare as if their starting point guard may not return this season. At the time, that scenario seemed more unlikely than not. But Donovan's preseason...
Vucevic keeps producing big games in contract year

It seemed fitting that Nikola Vucevic continued his recent stretch of strong play with a monster game in Orlando Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls downed the Magic 128-109. After all, Vucevic, who posted his 12th double-double in 14 games with a bulging box score of 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, is in a contract year. Just like he was in 2018-19 when he averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic.
Who is the Bulls’ biggest NBA rival?

Throughout the history of the NBA, many great teams have taken center stage and competed in special matchups throughout the regular season and the playoffs. And for a few of those teams, a fierce competitive hatred developed between their respective organizations. Some of the strongest NBA rivalries peaked around the...
Report: Cubs sign Tyler Duffey to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a report from Patrick Mooney from The Athletic. The 32-year-old is looking for a fresh start after eight seasons of big league time with the Minnesota Twins, spending the last six seasons as one of Minnesota's go-to relievers after debuting in the MLB as a starter in 2015.
