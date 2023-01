On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau on the Blackhawks winning seven of their last 10 games and whether there's no tanking in the NHL. The guys also talk about Jaxson Stauber's first two NHL starts and where he fits into the depth chart moving forward. Plus, the latest update on Alex Stalock and which Blackhawks outside of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could garner trade interest?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO